Creighton drubs No. 11 Providence in Big East semifinals

Al Durham had 21 points on a rare miserable night this season for the top-seeded Friars (25-5), who won their first regular-season conference championship after 43 years in the Big East as a charter member.

Alex O’Connell had 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points and nine rebounds as the fourth-seeded Bluejays (22-10) reached their fourth conference final since joining the league before the 2013-14 season. They are still looking for their first Big East Tournament title.

Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points and keyed an overwhelming blitz Friday night that sent Creighton to a stunning 85-58 rout of No. 11 Providence and into the Big East championship game in New York.

It was the most lopsided defeat for a No. 1 seed in Big East Tournament history.

Playing with swagger, Creighton stormed out of halftime, too, scoring the first 14 points as Friars coach Ed Cooley called three timeouts in the first four minutes. Two free throws by Durham finally stopped the 19-0 surge spanning halftime and drew a Bronx cheer from the Providence-heavy crowd.

By the time the onslaught was over, the Bluejays had outscored Providence, 31-2, in about 10½ minutes and 35-4 to build a 60-29 cushion.

Trey Alexander scored all 15 of his points after halftime for Creighton, which has all but wrapped up an NCAA Tournament bid by winning nine of 11 down the stretch. Particularly impressive, the Bluejays are 4-2 since losing point guard Ryan Nembhard, the Big East freshman of the year, to a season-ending wrist injury.

The surprising Bluejays, picked eighth in the Big East preseason poll with no starters back from last year’s Sweet 16 squad, will play either eighth-ranked and second-seeded Villanova or 20th-ranked and third-seeded UConn for the crown Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

WPI advances to NCAA Div. 3 men’s quarterfinals

Colin McNamara scored on backdoor cut with 16.3 seconds remaining as WPI advanced to the NCAA Division 3 men’s sectional final with a 56-55 victory over RPI in Ashland, Va.

The Engineers (27-2) advance to the national quarterfinals for the first time since 1985.

WPI, winners of 12 in a row, will face the winner of Friday’s second game between host Randolph-Macon and UMass Dartmouth on Saturday.

RPI led, 55-54, with 34.4 seconds left when Will Rubin hit a layup. After a time out and an RPI foul, WPI executed a perfectly designed inbounds play in which freshman Aidan Callahan inbounded to John Lowther, who found a McNamara as he cut,. and his shot dropped dropping through.

Dayton drops UMass men

DaRon Holmes II had a season-high 28 points as Dayton edged past UMass, 75-72, in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference championship in Washington.

Holmes made a go-ahead jumper with 51 seconds remaining and the Flyers iced the game by making 7 of 9 free throws down the stretch.

Holmes hit 12 of 15 shots. He added three blocks.

Malachi Smith had 15 points and six assists for Dayton (23-9). Toumani Camara added 12 points and seven rebounds. R.J. Blakney had 10 points.

Noah Fernandes had 26 points for the Minutemen (15-17). Javohn Garcia added 13 points. T.J. Weeks Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.

Coach K leads Duke into ACC final

Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke held off Miami with free throws in the final minute as the Blue Devils and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship with an 80-76 victory in New York.

Top-seeded Duke (28-5) will face the winner of the second semifinal between third-seeded North Carolina and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech in Saturday night’s championship at Barclays Center.

AJ Griffin scored 21 points, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal Coach K’s 22nd appearance in the ACC title game. Krzyzewski has won a conference-record 15 ACC championships.

Kameron McGusty scored 24 points to lead the Hurricanes (23-10).

Harvard women fall to Princeton in Kathy Delaney-Smith’s finale

Abby Meyers scored 22 points, Ellie Mitchell had 11 points and 16 rebounds as No. 24 Princeton beat host Harvard, 72-67, in the final game for women’s basketball coaching icon Kathy Delaney-Smith.

Princeton (23-4) advanced to the championship game of the Ivy tournament Saturday. Delaney-Smith, the winningest basketball coach in Ivy League history in men’s and women’s, will retire from Harvard with 11 conference championships and the six trips to the NCAAs.

McKenzie Forbes scored 21 points for fourth-seeded Harvard (13-14), while Harmoni Turner added 19 points and Lola Mullaney had 15.

Maine women fall shy of NCAAs

Morgan Haney scored 20 points and Albany (23-9) hit its last seven free throws in the final minute to defeat host Maine (20-11), 56-47, in the championship game of the America East tournament to make the NCAA women’s tourney for the first time in five years . . . The Boston University men’s basketball team (21-12) accepted an invitation to compete in the College Basketball Invitational tourney. The 16-team single-elimination tournament will be held March 19-23 in Daytona Beach, Fla. The CBI will announce the full field following Sunday’s NCAA and NIT selection shows . . . University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coach David Cox was fired after four seasons that included losing records the past two years. Athletic director Thorr Bjorn announced the decision hours less than 24 hours after Richmond eliminated the Rams (15-16, 5-12) in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament. Cox, who had two years left on his contract, went 64-55 overall and 34-36 in conference play, but failed to make the NCAA Tournament . . . Among those also fired Friday was Cuonzo Martin of Missouri, one day after the Tigers finished a 12-21 season with a 76-68 loss to LSU in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Ohio State lineman ‘retires’, cites mental health

Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller said he’s retiring from football because of mental health issues that pushed him to the brink of taking his own life. Miller made the retirement announcement in a two-page letter posted on Twitter on Thursday in which he shared details of his struggle with mental illness and credited Ohio State coach Ryan Day with getting him help. “Prior to the season last year I told coach Day of my intention to kill myself,” Miller wrote. Day put him in touch right away with professionals who helped him get support . . . University of Southern Maine sophomore pole vaulter Ben Drummey cleared 5.05 meters on his first attempt to win the pole vault at the NCAA Division 3 Indoor Track and Field championships at Winston-Salem, N.C. on Friday. Drummey became just the second member of the men’s indoor team to win an individual NCAA title in program history.