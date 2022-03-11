Excitement building for Sunday’s ceremony retiring Kevin Garnett’s No. 5

“I’m guarding [Nets guard] Jarrett Jack and there’s a loose ball,” Smart said. “Me, Jack, [Celtics forward Jared Sullinger] and KG were going for it, and I’m the first one on the floor. I remember getting the ball and throwing it up to Jeff Green for a wide-open dunk, and I just remember KG falling on me. And after that he dapped me up like, ‘Good [job], young fella.’ You know how KG is with things like that. It’s very rare he’s going to give props, especially when he’s playing. So that just felt great. It was a moment of, ‘I can do this, and I’m in the right place.’”

But their connections to this franchise, and their similarly intense, relentless approaches to the game instantly gave them something in common. Smart remembers his first NBA game, which just happened to be against the Nets and Garnett, whose No. 5 will be retired during a ceremony following Sunday’s game against the Mavericks.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart and former forward Kevin Garnett never crossed paths in Boston. Garnett was traded to the Nets one season before Smart was selected with the sixth pick of the 2014 draft.

Smart said he is looking forward to seeing Garnett honored on Sunday.

“It’s going to be crazy and it’s going to be insane, and rightfully so,” Smart said. “I think not just us, everyone is excited. Even if you’re not a Boston fan, you’ve got to be excited for KG, considering everything he’s done for the game.”

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum is in the midst of one of the most dominant offensive stretches of his career. He entered Friday’s game against the Pistons averaging 45 points over the last three games while shooting 58.2 percent from the field.

Celtics center Robert Williams, for one, said it’s been a joy to simply follow Tatum’s lead and watch him soar.

“It’s so much fun playing with him and so easy playing with him,” Williams said. “It’s a relief on everyone else. He’s a great player. Him and Jaylen Brown, I’m proud of how they’re taking this adversity and everything we went through in the beginning of the year, all the outside noise. I’m just proud of those guys and how they’ve been responding.”

Celtics guard Aaron Nesmith on Friday missed his fourth game in a row because of a sprained ankle he suffered during Boston’s March 3 win over the Grizzlies.

“It’s not exactly day to day,” Udoka said. “So he’ll get the treatment and ramp up with the workouts when available. But it’s all about swelling and the pain and coming back 100 percent when he’s ready.”

