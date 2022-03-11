So, when is Opening Day? Breaking down the next steps for the Red Sox

Here are all the logistics you need to know surrounding spring training and beyond.

After 99 days, Major League Baseball and the Players Association came together and made a deal. Thursday’s new collective bargaining agreement means there will be Red Sox baseball at Fenway Park this season.

Players can report to spring training as early as Friday. Mandatory report date is Sunday. Spring training games are tentatively scheduled to begin next Friday, with the Sox scheduled to take on the Blue Jays fat 1:05 p.m. at JetBlue Park.

The Red Sox season starts on April 7 against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. They will have an off day that Friday before capping off the three-game set the following two days. Ultimately, the Red Sox will miss the first two series of the season. They were originally scheduled to play both the Rays and Orioles at home. One of those series will be made up at the very end of the season while the other on off days/doubleheaders.

So, when is Red Sox Opening Day at Fenway?

Opening Day is scheduled for April 15, a 2 p.m. game vs. the Twins that commences a three-game set.

Can the Red Sox make trades/acquire players now?

The lockout was officially lifted Thursday at 7 p.m., meaning, yes, transactions are now permissible.

Will there be a Rule 5 draft?

Not this year. The Rule 5 draft typically takes place in December during Winter Meetings. The lockout prevented that from happening.

The Rule 5 draft allows clubs without a full 40-man roster to select players from other rosters. Those players become available if they are not added to their club’s 40-man roster within a four- or five-year span after signing.

The Red Sox found gold in the most recent Rule 5 draft, acquiring righthander Garrett Whitlock from the Yankees.

What about the international draft?

That’s still pending. MLB and the Players Association have until July 25 to decide. If the sides agree on an international draft, then there will be no free agent draft-pick compensation. If the sides don’t agree, free agent draft-pick compensation will remain in effect.

When is arbitration?

The arbitration exchange date is set for March 22. Here are the Red Sox players who still must agree to terms: lefthander Josh Taylor, infielder Christian Arroyo, starter Nick Pivetta, outfielder Alex Verdugo, and third baseman Rafael Devers. Reliever Ryan Brasier and catcher Kevin Plawecki agreed to terms prior to the lockout, avoiding arbitration.

Players who have three years of big league service time are eligible for arbitration. Some players can become eligible after just two years, if they “meet certain criteria,” according to MLB. Those players are known as “Super Twos.”

What are some important rule changes?

The automatic runner on second base during extra innings has been removed. Doubleheaders will revert to nine-inning contests instead of seven. The DH will now be used in the National League.

Also, the sides agreed that players can’t be optioned more than five times in a calendar year. Sox righthander Tanner Houck, for instance, was optioned four times between July 29 and Aug. 24 last season. He was optioned seven times altogether in 2021.

