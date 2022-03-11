Jayson Tatum sets pace with 31 points as Celtics dispatch Pistons

But there was still plenty of time for Boston’s defense to leave its mark, and that’s what it did. The Pistons were held without a field goal until Saqqiq Bey converted a layup with 30.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. By that time, Boston’s starters were on the bench and the damage in its 114-103 win had already been done.

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was carving through the lane and getting where he wanted, and center Marvin Bagley was lurking for alley-oop chances. The Pistons held a 2-point lead in the final minute of the third quarter, and when the fourth began they were shooting 48.5 percent from the field.

For three quarters on Friday night, the Celtics’ defense did not really resemble the top-ranked unit that has caused fits for so many opponents.

Advertisement

The Pistons ended up scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter on 2-for-15 shooting, along with five turnovers.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists to lead the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown added 22 points and 8 rebounds. The Celtics overcame their own grisly long-distance shooting: They were 6 for 32 from beyond the arc.

The Pistons took a 90-88 lead late in the final minute of the third quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by Cade Cunningham and Bey, leading Celtics coach Ime Udoka to call a timeout.

Boston scored 4 quick points to bring a lead into the fourth, and then its defensive intensity went up a level. The Celtics had three steals in the first two minutes of the final period, each one leading to a fast-break layup at the other end. The last, a basket by Al Horford, capped the 11-0 run and gave the Celtics a 99-90 lead, their largest to that point.

Observations from the game:

▪ Marcus Smart’s defensive player of the year candidacy received a slight jolt in the first quarter. On one play, he slid onto the floor and came up with a steal, and then two minutes later did it once more, leading to a Tatum dunk. Smart’s always been a menace on defense, but he has gotten even better at sensing opportunity and pouncing. In the third quarter, he played stout post defense against Jerami Grant before poking the ball away and igniting another fast-break.

Advertisement

▪ The Pistons entered the night with just 18 wins, but in their four games against the Celtics they’ve generally been more competitive than that record indicates. Cunningham, the first overall pick of last year’s draft, was in command during the first half, when he had 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. He plays at his own pace and does a good job of finding his spots at the right moments.

▪ Tatum missed a couple of early jumpers but had great success attacking the rim in the first half. His first six baskets came in the paint, and it helped that the Pistons were one of the few opponents who didn’t throw constant double-teams at him. He had 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists at halftime.

▪ Boston’s defense has been elite for most of this season, but the first half wasn’t the most encouraging showing. In addition to struggling to slow Cunningham, the Celtics had no answer for Marvin Bagley in the paint. The big man threw down several alley-oops and had 12 first-half points.

Advertisement

▪ With 10 seconds left in the first half Tatum was called for a foul when he whistled past Cory Joseph in the left corner. It would have been Tatum’s second foul and resulted in free throws, but the Celtics challenged the play and won. Interestingly, it resulted in a jump-ball even though Joseph still had possession when Tatum was called for the phantom foul. Boston was unable to take advantage, however.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.