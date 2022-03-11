Led by Jack Costanzo’s four goals, Gloucester keeps on going into Division 2 boys’ hockey semifinals

The puck found the Gloucester senior at the blue line of Norwood’s zone after an inadvertent whistle rang from the raucous crowd. Several players let up, but Costanzo marched on. With two goals on the night already, he skated in and potted a five-hole finish to give Gloucester a 5-4 lead with 4:37 to play Friday night.

In a tied playoff game in the third period, he wasn’t going to stop.

Jack Costanzo didn’t hear anything — all he saw was the puck on his stick and no one between him and the net.

He scored his fourth on an empty-netter as the No. 2 Fishermen topped No. 7 Norwood, 6-4, in Division 2 quarterfinal action at Talbot Rink.

“I never heard a whistle, I had my head down, got the puck and I just took off,” Costanzo said. “I saw a kid just standing there … they all just stood there. I saw the refs stayed in play, they were looking at the puck so I just took off.”

The four officials conferenced after the goal, and determined none of them blew the whistle and allowed the goal to stand, according to Norwood coach Chuck Allen.

It was a dramatic conclusion to a rousing affair in which Gloucester trailed 2-1 after one period and lost one of its best players — Emerson Marshall — in the second after a collision behind the net. Marshall scored the Fishermen’s goal and rang the post in the first.

Gloucester came back roaring in the second behind two Costanzo goals, including a shorthanded marker, and a point shot goal from Derek Ellms to hold a 4-2 lead going into the third.

“Jack Costanzo, that was an incredible show,” Gloucester coach Derek Geary said. “He was the best player in high school hockey tonight … He’s always played his best hockey in the tournament.”

But Norwood had plans to dash hopes of a home ice celebration at “The Tank,” with Kyle Leger finding the twine twice in the third — both goals coming from floating point shots that twisted up Gloucester goaltender Nick Tarantino (24 saves) — to put the home faithful on pins.

But as he did when Marshall exited, Costanzo was there for the moment.

“[Marshall] left and we just had to dig through it,” Costanzo said. “And we had a lot of kids step up. I mean, a lot of kids. Kids that normally don’t see a lot of ice.”

“We’re on top of the world right now,” he added. “Lot of kids are emotional because that was our last game at ‘The Tank.’ We’re just getting the emotions out right now. That game was crazy.”

Duxbury 3, Masconomet 2 — Aidan Harrington scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the No. 5 Dragons pulled out a quarterfinal thriller at Chelmsford Forum. Harrington’s goal came after No. 4 Masco forced overtime on Matt McMillan’s goal in the final minute of regulation. Sam Mazanec had a big game with 38 saves for the Dragons (14-9-2), who also got a goal and assist from Brady Glass. Richie Guarino had the other goal for Masco (18-5).

Division 3 State

Marlborough 4, Danvers 3 — Mark Evangelous capped his hat trick with the overtime winner with 34.2 seconds to play and the top-seeded Panthers (20-1-1) survived the upset bid of the No. 8 Falcons in the quarterfinals at Navin Skating Rink.

Evangelous forced a turnover at the far blue line, kicked the puck ahead and broke in alone before beating Danvers goalie Brayden Holt with a fake and forehead at the left post.

Marlboro trailed 3-1 entering the third, but Evangelous netted his second and Marcus Chrisafideis tied it with 4:37 left in regulation.

Danvers (11-8-4), which never trailed until the final goal, took a 1-0 lead on a Connor Horn goal. After Evangelous tied it through one period, the Falcons surged ahead with goals from Brady Plaza (power play) and Jake Ryan (shorthanded).

Division 4 State

Sandwich 7, Shawsheen 0 — Senior defenseman Drew MacKinnon and sophomore forward Jack Connolly each scored a pair of goals and junior Mitchell Norkevicius (21 saves) kept a clean sheet for the fourth-seeded Blue Knights (18-4-3) in a quarterfinal at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Junior forward Colin McIver added three assists, with sophomore forward Chris Cardillo and senior captain Kevin Jordan adding two each.

“It was probably our best 45-minute effort we put together,” coach Jordan Mohre said. “Played really well on the D-side of the puck. With Mitchell being our goalie, if we play well in front of him, we have a good chance. I thought we were quick to pucks all over the ice. We weren’t giving them any second-chance opportunities. Really a great team effort.”

Sandwich scored with 5 seconds to go in the first, and again 44 seconds into the second period to break the game open.

“That was a big moment there. That’s a big momentum shift right there,” Mohre said. “That’s really where we took a stranglehold of things.”

Stoneham 7, Nantucket 3 — Junior captain Danny Storella had a hat trick, giving him eight goals in two tournament games, and the No. 3 Spartans held off the No. 11 Whalers in a quarterfinal at Stoneham Arena. Senior captain Joe Kranefuss added a goal and four assists for the Spartans (15-8), with senior captains Kolby Horgan and Gavin Tobias, as well as senior Jack Heneghan, adding the other goals.

