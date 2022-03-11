Maxx Crosby’s turnaround complete with $95 million extension from Josh McDaniels, Raiders

“It’s just crazy because my fiancée sent me a picture of literally two years ago today, and it was me checking into rehab and just seeing how I looked and like the look on my face and how much different I looked. I didn’t even recognize that person,” Crosby said. “But just two years later, I have the ability to not only take care of myself forever, but my kids and my dogs . . . but just everything in general. It’s unbelievable. I’ve come from a tough situation, but I just want to show people out there that anything’s possible if you put your mind to it.”

The Raiders locked up Crosby before he entered the final year of his rookie deal with the new contract Friday that was signed two years to the day that he became sober after dealing with alcohol abuse.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth about $95 million in the first major personnel move made by the new regime of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Rewarding Crosby with the extension is a far different start to this regime from what happened with the Raiders four years ago, when new coach Jon Gruden traded away star edge rusher Khalil Mack after being unable to agree on an extension.

“Maxx Crosby exemplifies the characteristics of a Raider,” McDaniels said in a statement. “His work ethic and leadership are unmatched and we’re thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of this organization for years to come.”

Crosby got a deal that pays him just below the top level of the edge rusher market, which is led by T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, and Myles Garrett.

“They showed their commitment to me right away and they didn’t want to play any games,” Crosby said of the new regime. “They told me everything you want to hear as a player with new coaches coming in. They were awesome. They were super positive and not only showed me the good things about me, but the things they want me to improve on.”

Crosby is coming off by far his best season since being drafted in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan in 2019. Crosby became the third player since PFF began tracking data in 2006 to record at least 100 quarterback pressures in a season, joining J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald.

Crosby had eight sacks and 30 quarterback hits in the regular season and another sack in a playoff loss at Cincinnati. That helped him earn second-team All-Pro honors and a selection to the Pro Bowl.

Bears set to release Tarik Cohen

The Bears are apparently releasing versatile running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen, who he has been sidelined for nearly two years because of a knee injury.

Cohen all but confirmed the move Friday on Twitter, posting, “How do I file for unemployment?”

An All-Pro punt returner in 2018, Cohen hasn't played since Week 3 of the 2020 season. He tore the ACL in his right knee in a win at Atlanta — eight days after he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million with about $9.5 million guaranteed — and has since been sidelined.

A fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, Cohen ran for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns to go with 1,575 yards receiving and nine touchdown catches in 51 games.

Jaguars move on from RB Hyde

The Jaguars released veteran running back Carlos Hyde, parting with one of the players former coach Urban Meyer brought in to help the team acclimate to his methods.

Hyde played for Meyer at Ohio State. The Jaguars paid him $2.44 million in 2021 to play behind starter James Robinson. Hyde finished with 253 yards rushing and a touchdown in his eighth NFL season.

It was his second stint in Jacksonville. He also spent much of the 2018 season with the Jaguars, a tenure that ended after he refused to enter a game late in the season.

Cowboys get under salary cap with moves

The Cowboys waived tight end Blake Jarwin and released kicker Greg Zuerlein, moves that bring modest savings under the salary cap.

The Cowboys will save almost $4 million on the cap by dumping Jarwin and another $2.5 million by moving on from Zuerlein. Dallas was about $1 million over the cap before the moves.

Jarwin’s career is in jeopardy after hip surgery that could sideline him into the 2022 season. The injury designation on the move with Jarwin allows him to earn more of what’s left on the $22 million, four-year contract he signed two years ago.

Jarwin played just nine games combined in the two seasons after the undrafted player signed the four-year deal. He tore a knee ligament in the 2020 opener and was sidelined by the hip issue after eight games last season.

Dalton Schultz was expected to be Jarwin’s backup after Jason Witten’s departure. Instead, Schultz’s production skyrocketed after Jarwin’s knee injury. The Cowboys placed a roughly $11 million franchise tag on Schultz this week.

Zuerlein made a modest 83 percent of his kicks over two seasons with the Cowboys. The 34-year-old was All-Pro in 2017 with the the Rams, who reached the Super Bowl with “Greg the Leg” going a career-best 38 of 40 on field goals.

Tretter’s the unanimous choice

Browns center JC Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association. The union announced Tretter’s unanimous re-election. The 31-year-old Tretter has guided the NFLPA through two turbulent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a major role in collaborating with the league in protocols to keep players safe . . . The Dolphins have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham. The deal means Needham will earn nearly $4 million next season with the Dolphins, unless he signs an offer with another team that Miami elects to not match. The Dolphins would receive a second-round pick if that occurs.