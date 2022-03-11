MLB free agency tracker: All-Star Carlos Rodón joining Giants on two-year deal

We’ll be tracking news from around MLB as it happens.

Front offices will quickly need to build teams, having been barred from communicating with players from early December until Thursday at 5 p.m.

With the ratification of a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, the Major League Baseball season is back on. And with it comes free agency.

Red Sox free agent signings

Before the lockout, the Red Sox agreed to a one-year deals three pitchers: Rich Hill, James Paxton, and Michael Wacha.

They also traded Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two top prospects.

Advertisement

Sign up for 108 Stitches, our Red Sox newsletter | Read more Red Sox stories

Rodón, Giants agree to two-year deal

All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodón has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $44 million to join the San Francisco Giants, according to ESPN.

Rodón threw a no-hitter for the White Sox last season.

Who should the Red Sox pursue?

Julian McWilliams took a look at the free-agent market and offers up six players the Red Sox could consider.

With big names like Carlos Correa and Trevor Story on the market, will the Sox revamp the middle infield? Could they bring slugger Kyle Schwarber back?

Here’s a rundown.













Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.