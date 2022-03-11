Oliver Ames girls’ basketball passes Dracut test in Division 2 quarterfinals

The Tigers (20-3) picked apart multiple defensive looks, including multiple presses, from the sixth-seeded Middies (20-4), finding open cutters under the basket with regularity — hitting 75 percent of their 2-point attempts in the second half — and draining 3-pointers when the paint got congested.

Despite an unconscious 40-point performance from the Dracut junior, third-seeded Oliver Ames overwhelmed with its length, speed and precision passing to advance to the Division 2 semifinals with an 84-64 win Friday night.

EASTON — What began as the Ashlee Talbot Show quickly morphed into the Oliver Ames Clinic.

“We love making the extra pass,” said senior Caroline Peper, who finished with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. “Most of us pick up off each other’s momentum, so when someone makes a great shot we feed off that shot.”

The Tigers were ideally prepared for Dracut’s shape-shifting defenses because they enlisted their own scout team.

“We utilized the boys’ team,” Peper said. “Kudos to them for helping us out. We were preparing on those different defenses using boys who are faster and taller. If we could beat them, we could beat anyone.”

Even with OA’s press-breaking ease, for awhile it seemed Talbot’s shot-making and ability to penetrate and draw fouls would be enough to keep an undersized Dracut team close. She scored 24 of the Middies’ first 26 points over a 12-minute span.

“Ashlee is a great player,” Dracut coach Peter Witts said. “She creates. That’s what we told her to do. She had to penetrate the defense. We knew we had an opportunity to attack their defense and get shots off of that.”

Clinging to a 29-26 lead midway through the second quarter, OA switched sophomore Jasmyn Cooper, a long, agile defender, onto Talbot, and she scored just six points over the next 12 minutes as the Tigers’ lead grew from three to 17.

“The key was length,” said Peper. “That disrupted a lot of what she was doing. We were just trying to adjust to her great ballhandling skills.”

Cooper wasn’t just a defensive stopper, though. She scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, joining fellow sophomore Sara Hilliard (16 points, 17 rebounds) in dominating the glass. OA finished with a 44-21 advantage on the boards and sophomore Kaydance Derba added five blocks.

The Tigers advance to their first state semifinals since 2016, where they face No. 2 Medfield. The Warriors topped the Tigers twice this year (64-46 and 38-33).

But before she turns her attention to the Medfield, OA coach Laney Clement-Holbrook will take a moment to bask in a dominant victory, considering a couple of months ago her team had just seven healthy players and struggled to go 5-on-5 in practice.

“I really couldn’t be prouder. We’ve had a lot of adversity over the course of the season with injuries,” Clement said. “To think about where we were in December and January and to think about where we are today? … This is something you dream about and these kids have made it happen.”