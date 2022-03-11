Players Championship washed out again, assuring a Monday ending

Based on the forecast of overnight rain and raging wind, the tour said there was no chance of even making the cut until Sunday.

The Players Championship delivered only four hours of golf Friday before rain saturated the TPC Sawgrass at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., assuring the PGA Tour’s premier event will not end until Monday.

Play was stopped at 11:15 a.m. The conditions and the forecast were so bad the first round was not scheduled to resume until 11 a.m. Saturday, and that was described as a best-case scenario.

“The golf course has just reached a point of saturation, and unfortunately the weather conditions are not providing us any relief,” said Gary Young, the chief referee of The Players.

Puddles formed on the putting surfaces when play was stopped, and the rain kept coming. Young said the Stadium Course — formerly a swamp before the late architect Pete Dye worked his magic — had received some 3 inches of rain over a period of 36 to 48 hours.

It will be the eighth Monday finish since The Players Championship began in 1974, and the first since 2005. All the Monday finishes have occurred in March. The Players was held in May for 12 years until returning to its earlier date in 2019.

But it’s never been as disjointed as this.

The opening round was delayed an hour at the start, and then was suspended for 4 hours, 15 minutes. Thursday ended with Ian Poulter running from tee-to-green on the par-3 17th so he could tee off on the 18th and assure his group could finish before darkness.

There’s a good chance Poulter might not hit another shot until Sunday morning.

Only 96 players from the 144-man field have finished 18 holes.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge finished on Thursday and each posted a 6-under 66. At best, they won’t start the second round until late Saturday afternoon.

Brice Garnett holed out for eagle from the fourth fairway and was at 6 under with five holes to play when he returns Saturday.

Daniel Berger was among those at 5 under, and he was the first sign the conclusion of the opening round might have to wait. He was just short of the par-5 11th green when he called for an official because of water in the area where he wanted to land his pitch.

LPGA — Oh Su eagled her final hole to grab a share of the lead alongside Nasa Hataoko after the second round of the LPGA Thailand.

Oh, who represents Australia but was born in South Korea, had five birdies through 15 holes before play was suspended because of weather at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course. After the hour of interruption she nearly holed out from the fairway on the par-5 18th before tapping in for an eagle for a 7-under 65.

Both she and Hataoko (65) lead at 16-under 128 overall.

“I kind of had a really good yardage to that back pin. Didn’t matter how hard I hit my 3-wood, it wouldn’t have carried on top, so I think that helped,” said Oh, who is looking for her first top 10 finish since tying for seventh at the ShopLite LPGA Classic in October.

Hataoka finished with seven birdies, including on the 18th.

“She made birdies a lot, so I had to try to hit more birdies, too,” Hataoko said.

Celine Boutier (64) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) were tied for second, one stroke behind the leaders.

Boutier, who is of Thai heritage but competes for France, finished with four straight birdies.

Lin Xiyu (66) was fifth while first-round leader Esther Henseleit (71) dropped into a tie for 11th.







