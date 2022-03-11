Red Sox player rep Matt Barnes satisfied with labor deal and eager to get back to playing

And for Matt Barnes — who serves not only as Red Sox closer but has also been the team’s union representative in recent years — that meant adding a welcome job responsibility: travel agent.

With Major League Baseball’s players and owners agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement, an offseason filled with the uncertainty brought on by an owner-imposed lockout transformed into a scramble toward an identifiable starting line.

With an official spring training reporting date of Sunday, Barnes — who’d returned to his home in Connecticut this month — scrambled to find a flight to Fort Myers, Fla., Friday afternoon.

The prospect of turning his attention fully back to the mound was a welcome one. The previous weeks were filled with maddening false starts on a new deal.

At the start of the offseason, Barnes expected a lockout — a tactic used almost without fail by owners across sports in recent years — but he figured that negotiations would yield an agreement before the start of spring training.

Then came six weeks of silence before talks finally resumed in mid-January and gained meaningful substance and urgency last month.

“There were probably three or four days in the last month and a half where I was like, ‘We might get one done today!’ And then it didn’t happen, it didn’t happen,” said Barnes. “It was crazy — close enough where you could kind of sense it, and then obviously something happened where it didn’t get done.

“Then [Thursday], everything kind of came together for everyone to be good and to actually get it done and get the season back under way.”

So Barnes will make his way back to Fort Myers, eager to join his full complement of teammates. Of course, he has remained in contact with many of them throughout the offseason.

While Barnes is technically the Red Sox representative to the Players Association, Nick Pivetta wanted to assume a larger role in labor conversations. Pivetta, who will take over as Red Sox player rep this season, became the team’s point person with the union during the talks, and he and Barnes would go over all of the labor discussion points, talking several times a week.

On top of that, a broader group of players remained engaged during the lockout. Barnes estimated that about a dozen were part of a group chat Thursday morning as a vote on the deal neared.

“The involvement and the ability to communicate with a lot of guys on the team and leaguewide was awesome this year,” said Barnes. “Everybody wanted to know what’s going on. And everybody was kind of up to date with where we were and what we were trying to accomplish. And I think it really helped when it came down to it, to have the ability to really get a true sense of where everybody stood.

“When it came down to a vote, it kind of allowed everybody to give an informed vote and opinion rather than having to try and explain six months worth of negotiations in a 10-minute segment, which is impossible.

“Everybody was very unified, very strong, and moving in the same direction. And I think that really helped us.”

Barnes believes the new agreement contains a number of significant steps forward for the betterment of both the game and the players. Among them:

▪ The increase in minimum salary from $570,500 to $700,000 in 2022 — moving up to $780,000 in 2026 — represents a major change in how young players are compensated. So, too, does a $50 million bonus pool that will be divided among the top contributors who are not yet eligible for raises through salary arbitration.

”That was really, really important,” said Barnes. “When you compare what our minimum was to other minimums, whether it’s the NBA, the NHL, the NFL, I think we were the lowest and played twice as many games as the next two leagues. Not to mention, you probably played five years in the minor leagues just to get there, where with the other leagues, you kind of go right in.”

▪ Moving the luxury-tax threshold from $210 million in 2021 to $230 million in 2022 — rising to $244 million in the fifth year of the deal — gives teams more freedom to spend before incurring penalties, an important point for players who’d seen a handful of teams cap their spending just under the line in recent years.

▪ Barnes said players feel the agreement will improve “the competitive integrity of the game,” citing the introduction of a draft-pick lottery and changes to revenue sharing (specifically with money collected via the luxury tax) that will attempt to reward investment by smaller-market teams, elements that may narrow the “crazy discrepancy” of team payrolls that have ranged in recent years from less than $50 million to more than $270 million.

That said, there are other aspects of the deal — which he preferred not to identify — that are less appealing to Barnes. He also noted that while the Red Sox voted to approve the agreement, “it was not unanimous.” Barnes estimated that 60-70 percent of the team voted in favor.

“You’re never going to find 100 percent,” he said. “You’ve got 1,000 guys that have the ability to vote. Not everybody’s going to like every aspect of the deal. That’s just the way it is.

“But when it came down to it, I thought generally, as a whole, the deal moved what we were trying to accomplish in a positive direction.”

With that conclusion, Barnes and his teammates can now move forward, focused on their on-field craft rather than the business rules that govern it.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.