Regular-season men’s Hockey East champion Northeastern was 2-2 against quarterfinal opponent BC

The Huskies knew only a win in regulation would allow them to surpass UMass in the league standings, but offense would be hard to come by against Merrimack. With the game still scoreless as the clock ticked down, freshman Jack Hughes sent a pass out from the corner to the front of the net, where a waiting Aidan McDonough one-timed it with 9.6 seconds remaining to give the Huskies a 1-0 win and the top seed in the conference tournament.

But after Boston College completed a sweep of the Minutemen Saturday afternoon, the door was left open for NU, provided it could finish off a sweep of its own against Merrimack later that night.

Northeastern did not go into last weekend with the expectation of capturing its first regular season Hockey East championship in men’s hockey, at least not after a 1-0 loss to Vermont put the Huskies 5 points behind UMass with just two games remaining.

That would not have been possible without some help from BC, but the Huskies will not be displaying any gratitude when they host the Eagles Saturday night at Matthews Arena in the Hockey East quarterfinals. It will be the fifth meeting between the teams, and fourth in the last four weeks. Each team has won twice.

“They’re a team that can hurt you in many different ways,” said Northeastern captain Jordan Harris. “They can score, they’re fast. They create plays. It’s exciting. I’m sure they’re hungry. We’re definitely hungry and excited for it.”

BC (15-17-5) ended the season as the eighth seed, and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-3 overtime win over UNH in the first round. The matchup with Northeastern (24-11-1) highlights the parity in Hockey East this season, making for a wide-open conference tournament.

The downside is none of the teams have secured a spot in the NCAA tournament. UMass, Northeastern, and UMass Lowell could potentially punch their tickets with a another win or two, while the remaining teams — UConn, Boston University, Merrimack, Providence, and BC — will need to win the conference tournament to keep their season alive.

With the No. 2 seed, UMass (19-12-2) will host Providence (22-13-2), which defeated Vermont, 2-1, in the first round. The Minutemen took two of the three meetings with Providence, with the Friars winning the most recent contest, 2-1, at Amherst on Jan. 28.

“The two losses last week puts us in a bit of a bubble situation, as far as the NCAA tournament goes,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “To me, it’s not about how hard we play, it’s about how smart we play. I know the kids always play hard, but I think at this time of year you’ve got to be smart.”

UMass senior Bobby Trivigno won the league scoring title with 43 points on 17 goals and 26 assists, with defensemen Scott Morrow (13-18—31) and Ryan Ufko (5-21—26) rounding out the top three in scoring. Morrow and Ufko were named to the conference’s all-rookie team.

BU (19-12-3) travels to UConn (18-15-0). The teams have met three times this season with the Terriers taking the season series, 2-1, with both wins coming in Hartford. UConn is looking for its first Hockey East playoff win, having gone 0-11 since joining the conference in 2014-15.

The Terriers just needed 1 point in its final game at Maine last week to secure home ice for the quarterfinals, but lost to the Black Bears, 8-1.

“We pretty much threw the tape out, to be honest. We have those games once every now and then,” said BU coach Albie O’Connell. “Really we’ll just move on. We had a good regular season. We had a lot of woes from an injury standpoint, and just trying to find ourselves as a group, but really we’ve come a long way.”

Domenick Fensore (four goals, 26 assists) and Wilmer Skoog (15 goals, 15 assists) are tied for the team lead with 30 points and are first on the squad in assists and goals, respectively.

Merrimack (19-14-1) will head to UMass Lowell (20-9-3) after defeating Maine, 6-2, in the first round. Max Newton had two goals and an assist in the win, giving him a team-leading 14 goals and 24 assists as the Warriors bounced back from their disappointing weekend against Northeastern.

Andre Lee (16-10—26) leads the River Hawks in goals and is tied with Carl Berglund (7-19—26) for points. Goalie Owen Savory has posted a 1.84 goals against average and .928 save percentage in 25 appearances.

Merrimack swept the season series the weekend of Jan. 21-22 with scores of 3-1 and 3-2. Both teams have gone 7-4 since then.









