Report: Joe Buck departing Fox for ESPN after quarter-century, joining Troy Aikman on ‘Monday Night Football’

Joe Buck, the voice of both the World Series and the Super Bowl for more than a quarter-century with Fox Sports, is expected to depart for ESPN, according to the New York Post.

The 52-year-old Buck reportedly will join former Fox broadcast partner Troy Aikman on “Monday Night Football” on a contract that will pay him $60 million-$75 million over five years.

Buck joined Fox in 1994, rising to become the voice of a generation of big events. He has called 23 World Series, including every one since 2000, and six Super Bowls as Fox’s lead play-by-play man since Pat Summerall’s retirement in 2002.