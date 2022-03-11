Report: Joe Buck departing Fox for ESPN after quarter-century, joining Troy Aikman on ‘Monday Night Football’

Joe Buck, the voice of both the World Series and the Super Bowl for more than a quarter-century with Fox Sports, is expected to depart for ESPN, according to the New York Post.
The 52-year-old Buck reportedly will join former Fox broadcast partner Troy Aikman on “Monday Night Football” on a contract that will pay him $60 million-$75 million over five years.
Buck joined Fox in 1994, rising to become the voice of a generation of big events. He has called 23 World Series, including every one since 2000, and six Super Bowls as Fox’s lead play-by-play man since Pat Summerall’s retirement in 2002.
According to the Post, Buck has one year and $11 million remaining on his Fox contract, but the network “is letting him out early as a good gesture for his years of service to the company.”
Aikman, the Hall of Fame quarterback and Buck’s color commentator for the last 20 seasons, departed for ESPN earlier this month on a reported five-year deal worth $92.5 million. The agreement has not been announced, but Aikman has confirmed his departure in other media.