It’s a slow start in Fort Myers as Red Sox spring training finally gets going

Players are scheduled to officially report Sunday, with the first exhibition game scheduled for Thursday against the Twins at JetBlue Park.

That proved to be the biggest on-field highlight of the day. Pivetta, righthander Eduard Bazardo , and lefthander Jay Groome were the only 40-man-roster players spotted at Fenway South a day after the lockout ended.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Let the record show that spring training finally started for the Red Sox at 9:28 a.m. Friday when Nick Pivetta emerged from the clubhouse to play catch.

“Back to work,” said manager Alex Cora, who returned to the complex after spending a few days in Puerto Rico with his family. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is expected to arrive Saturday.

Major League Baseball threw out the old spring schedule after the lockout canceled nearly three weeks of games. Teams in Florida will play a regionalized slate against nearby teams. For the Sox, that means 15 of the 19 games will be against the crosstown Twins, Braves, and Rays.

The Sox are scheduled to finish Grapefruit League play April 5 and open the season April 7 in New York against the Yankees.

Pitcher Pannone signed

The Sox signed lefthander Thomas Pannone to a minor league contract. The 27-year-old from Cranston, R.I., appeared in 49 games for the Blue Jays from 2018-19, going 7-7 with a 5.43 earned run average.

Pannone played at Southern Nevada before he was drafted by Cleveland in 2013. He was traded to Toronto in 2017 and last season was 5-11 with a 7.07 ERA for Triple A Salt Lake.





Sox mourn Bowes

Donald Bowes, a supervisor on Fenway Park’s security staff, died after being struck by a car at approximately 4 a.m. Friday. Quincy Police said the 58-year-old Bowes was on Newport Avenue when the incident occurred. It is under investigation.

“Donny” was often stationed at Gate D, and greeted everyone with the same cheerful disposition and big smile.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Donny Bowes this morning,” the Sox said in a statement. “He was beloved by countless co-workers and Red Sox fans during his 15 years with the security department.

“Donny’s endless energy and infectious positive attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience. He will be greatly missed.”

Time change

With the April 15 game against the Twins now the home opener, the Sox switched the start time to 2:10 p.m. … Starting Saturday, the practice fields at Fenway South will be open to fans from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free. Ballpark tours will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. … For the moment, teams will have a 26-man roster with a maximum of 13 pitchers for the regular season. The league will consider adding a 27th player for a period of time to compensate for the shortened spring training based on feedback from team executives.

