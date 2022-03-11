St. Mary’s boys’ basketball continues its tournament run, overtakes Dover-Sherborn

St. Mary’s (25-1) will face either No. 4 Norton (17-5) or No. 12 Old Rochester (16-6) in the D3 state semifinals (TBA).

The Spartans junior point guard scored three consecutive field goals while drawing fouls on each, sparking a 21-3 run that bled into the fourth quarter and paved the way for a 64-48 victory.

When Dover-Sherborn jockeyed ahead in the third quarter of Friday’s Division 3 boys’ basketball quarterfinal matchup with host St. Mary’s at Lynn English High, David Brown delivered a swift rebuttal.

“I thought about all the other years we came so far, and came up short,” said Brown, who finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. “I just wanted to keep my composure and I knew I didn’t want to lose this game.”

Luke Rinaldi and Dover-Sherborn gave it their best shot well into the second half against Anthony D'Itria and St. Mary's. John Wilcox/City of Boston

Playing without senior captain Zachary Spellman (illness), the eighth-seeded Raiders (18-5) kept the game close by pounding the offensive glass. Dan Sullivan (10 points) hit a buzzer-beater to end the first quarter, and his 3-pointer put D-S ahead, 32-31, midway through the third quarter.

But the top-seeded Spartans took control thanks to Brown’s deft passing and athletic moves at the rim, along with excellent play off the bench from juniors Anthony D’Itria (14 points) and Nick Sacco (10 points, 8 rebounds).

D’Itria provided four key triples off the bench, including a buzzer-beater to cap the third quarter on a high note. Senior guard Ali Barry led the Spartans with 16 points.

“I tell the guys all the time, ‘At some point, your number is going to get called,’” St. Mary’s coach David Brown said. “Those guys came off the bench and gave us some great minutes.

“That third quarter is what it’s all about,” Brown added. “We don’t want to come out and win every game by 30, we want to be challenged, and [D-S] gave us a heck of a game tonight. It’s all about winning and advancing. It feels great, but we’re far from done.”

St. Mary's coach David Brown kept his top-seeded team composed in the face a tough test from Dover-Sherborn. John Wilcox/City of Boston

TechBoston 66, Latin Academy 55 — TechBoston senior Elijah Clunie commanded the court in the quarterfinal match, recording 20 points to lead the No. 3 seeded Bears (14-7) past the No. 6 Dragons to secure a spot in the state semifinals.

“Oh, man, that kid. He’s a wonderful young man, he believes in me, I believe in him,” coach Johnny Williams said. “Once you put that trust into these kids, they’ll do it. They do amazing things, and he never lets me down. I’ll never let him down, and this is what we get.”

The Bears came out strong and led throughout. Seniors Yousouff M’Boukouh (13 points) and Kervenslee Blanc (10) made use of openings around the top of the key to gain a lead early in the first quarter, and expanded that lead to 20 points with just minutes left in the third quarter.

“Second half, I started to slow down with the scoring, I wasn’t really getting any looks. So I try to find my teammates, slow the game down,” Clunie said. “I score and then once they start collapsing on me, I find my teammates.”

Division 2 State

Burlington 88, Holyoke 62 — A barrage of 3-pointers — 22 to be exact — fueled the third-seeded Red Devils (18-5) in their quarterfinal win over the 11th-seeded Purple Knights (16-7). Sophomore forward Cedric Rodriguez (32 points) had eight threes to lead the way with junior guard Eric Sekyaya (23 points) adding six 3-pointers.

“You think [22] would be some type of record but we had 24 earlier in the year,” Burlington coach Phil Conners said. “That’s our system, that’s how we play.” The red-hot Red Devils will take on defensive-minded No. 7 Norwood (20-2) — coming off a double-OT battle with No. 2 Mansfield — in the semifinals.

Scituate 61, Wakefield 53 — Keegan Sullivan scored 23 points and dished out 9 assists as the 13th-seeded Sailors (18-5) went on a 9-2 run to close out the state quarterfinal win. Scituate will face the winner of Saturday’s North Quincy vs. Malden Catholic game in the semifinals.

Division 4 State

Randolph 61, Wareham 46 — After having their 21-point lead cut down to as little as five in the second half, the top-seeded Blue Devils (21-1) dug in to avoid the upset with Stevens Joacine (18 points) and Marquis White (16 points) leading the way to victory.

Josiah Osuji (8 rebounds) played strong defense down the stretch to preserve the lead.

“We needed to establish a higher energy level and just be solid,” Randolph coach Kalon Jenkins said. “Play by play, we got the ship righted.”

Randolph advances to face the winner of No. 4 seed Wahconah and No. 12 seed Manchester Essex.

Snowden 51, Springfield International 48 — In a ferocious comeback effort in which they allowed just three points in the final five minutes, the No. 23 seed Cougars (14-6) stole the quarterfinal victory from the second-seeded Bulldogs (19-4) at AIC.

Senior Omari Brooks (22 points, 5 assists, 5 steals) powered the offense and senior Maquise Miller (6 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks) led the defense.

“Those guys were starters as sophomores. They’ve been in these big moments,” Snowden coach Paul Rogers said. “”[Springfield International] thought the game was over, but we refused to concede.”

Snowden will face either No. 3 seed Burke or No. 6 seed Saint Joseph Prep in the state semifinals.

Division 5 State

Paulo Freire 85, Hull 63 — Bryan Jimenez dropped 25 points and broke the 1,000 point plateau with a 3-pointer just before halftime, powering Freire (10-7) to the quarterfinal win at AIC.

Paulo Freire 85, Hull 63 — Bryan Jimenez dropped 25 points and broke the 1,000 point plateau with a 3-pointer just before halftime, powering Freire (10-7) to the quarterfinal win at AIC.