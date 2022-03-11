In surviving a double-overtime slugfest, Norwood boys’ basketball punches its ticket to Division 2 semifinals

In Year 3 of the Kristen McDonnell era at Norwood, the Mustangs advanced to the program’s first state semifinals since 2001, where they will play No. 3 Burlington.

But in double overtime, star junior Noah Beaudet converted a pair of jumpers and sophomore Matt Mahoney added a driving layup and iced the game with free throws, helping No. 7 Norwood outlast No. 2 Mansfield, 57-51, Friday night in front of a buzzing gym at Mansfield High.

MANSFIELD — With a trip to the Division 2 boys’ basketball state semifinals on the line, Norwood and Mansfield fought back and forth in a defensive slugfest as both sides traded stops and answered scores in a game that seemed like it might last all night.

Advertisement

“We expected a close game and two overtimes didn’t even seem out of the realm of possibility before the game but I was proud of the fight tonight,” said McDonnell, who won four Division 1 girls’ state titles in 10 years at Braintree High before joining Norwood in 2019.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“In the second overtime, you have to hope the stars align and they did for us. It could have gone either way.”

Defense was at the center of Norwood’s success as the Mustangs built a 29-14 lead early in the third quarter before Mansfield (20-5) roared back behind the play of Trevor Foley. The sophomore forward scored 10 points and blocked four shots between the third and fourth, highlighted by a thunderous one-handed dunk in transition that made it 33-32.

The two teams traded blows for the next 10 minutes as neither side led by more than one possession.

In double overtime, Beaudet (16 points) made a layup and canned a free throw line jumper for a 51-47 lead. Two possessions later, Mahoney drove down the left lane and finished off the window as Norwood went up 53-47 with just over one minute left.

Advertisement

“It was definitely the hardest game of the year by far,” Beaudet said. “The energy was unbelievable. All the fans were crazy. It was tough playing in an environment like this but we just had to grind it out.”

The final minutes of regulation and the first overtime proved tense for the players and fans packed in the gym.

Beaudet missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left and then Mansfield’s Matt Hyland drove to the hoop with 2 seconds left, but his shot got wedged between the rim and the backboard for a jump ball. Beaudet had one final look and was hit before he released the shot and the referees did not blow the whistle.

In the first OT, Mansfield threw a full-court pass and Foley caught it on the baseline, but he stepped out of bounds as he tried to make a move to the hoop.

Norwood (20-2) was finally able to pull away in the second OT to close out a game it led from the start. Beaudet credited McDonell and the coaching staff for the program’s turnaround.

“We’re lucky to have Kristen,” Beaudet said. “Hats off to her, you really have to give all the credit to her. This is the best team I’ve played for. We’re a unit and it’s really hard to beat us when we play like that.”