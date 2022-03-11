Tewksbury boys’ hockey continues quest for gold after eliminating Silver Lake

Top-seeded Tewksbury never looked back, earning a 4-1 win over No. 9 Silver Lake at Breakaway Ice Center in the Division 2 quarterfinals. The Redmen will face No. 5 Duxbury (14-9-2) in the semifinals.

Tewksbury sophomore Tyler Barnes fired a shot on net that bounced off Silver Lake senior goaltender Peter Bond. The ensuing rebound trickled into the slot, where sophomore Matthew Cooke turned and fired, putting the Redmen on the board.

TEWKSBURY — The tone of the game changed after 21 seconds of play Friday night.

After Cooke’s early tally, the Redmen added two more first-period goals and scored the remainder of their goals on the power play. Matthew Cooke (two goals), Barnes (goal, assist) and senior Jason Cooke (two assists) powered the offense for the Redmen (20-2).

In a game littered with 19 total penalties and six players tossed from the contest, Redmen junior goaltender Ben O’Keefe remained composed through the chaos, making 19 saves.

“He was lights out today,” Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty said. “He was focused. He came to play today. He’s been solid for us all season long. I think he’s underrated because we score a lot of goals and don’t give up a lot of goals. He’s solid as a rock. He’s probably one of the best goalies I’ve ever had when you need to preserve the win.”

As the Lakers (18-6) applied pressure to mount a comeback, O’Keefe continued to flash the pads, showcasing quick lateral movement and stopping two breakaways.

“I’ve been trying to focus on my position, quickness, and staying in the game, not letting anything get to my head,” O’Keefe said.

