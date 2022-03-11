Top seed Bentley will lean on veteran leadership in NCAA Division 2 men’s basketball tournament

“But we’re very skilled, smart, and experienced. We have had a very strong offensive season because of our teamwork, shooting, and ability to pass the ball together.”

“We’re probably the least athletic team in the entire league, I’ll just put that out there,” said Lawson, the coach at Bentley since 1991.

Bentley men’s basketball coach Jay Lawson likens his team to an older group of players at a local YMCA gym who don’t necessarily pose a threat athletically, but who can pass and cut and shoot their way to victory like a team from the old days.

The team is old by college basketball standards. Four graduate students and two seniors are part of the usual eight-man rotation Lawson uses. Their experience has helped the program compile one of its most successful seasons in the last decade.

The Falcons captured the Northeast-10 regular-season title, then defeated Franklin Pierce Sunday to win the NE10 tournament. At 22-4, Bentley was awarded the top seed and made the host team of the NCAA Division 2 East Regional. It will open tournament play Saturday (4 p.m.) against Felician in Waltham.

“It’s a group that’s been around each other a long time, and in our league it really pays dividends to be mature, older, and experienced,” said Lawson. “There’s a continuity of being together a lot, especially in today’s world of the transfer portal.”

Bentley did not play last season because of the pandemic, and the four graduate students — Jordan Mello-Klein, Colton Lawrence, Pete Blust, and Adria Amabilino Perez — had no hesitation about returning for a fifth year offered by the NCAA.

The four were instrumental last year when the Falcons still practiced and worked out in the weight room, and they carried that leadership over to this season.

On the court, Lawrence is the team’s leading scorer at 16.2 points per game while point guard Mello-Klein was named to the NE10′s first team after averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

Blust and Perez complement each other as the big men and rebounding threats.

“In a system like ours, it takes a little bit to learn, so our fourth- and five-year guys are super experienced and we know each other really well,” said Mello-Klein, a Sharon native who played his high school basketball at Thayer Academy.

The Falcons led the NE10 in scoring (81.8 ppg), 3-point percentage (38.9), rebounding, and offensive efficiency, fueling their first regular-season title since 2016 and first tournament crown since 2008.

Mello-Klein echoed Lawson’s statement about the old-style basketball Bentley plays.

“In a time where basketball is going towards one-on-one and stagnant offense, we do a lot of player movement and ball movement,” said Mello-Klein. “We play the basketball the right way, with five guys in unison and five guys working together. That’s the point of a team sport, and we do that effectively.”

The Falcons pretty much rolled through the regular season — two of their four losses came by 1 point — and eclipsed the 80-point mark in 16 of 26 games. They also avenged a pair of defeats to Franklin Pierce by winning the third matchup over the Ravens in the NE10 title game.

However, navigating out of the eight-team East Regional and advancing to the Elite Eight will be challenging. The Falcons are joined by four other NE10 teams in No. 2 Franklin Pierce, No. 3 Saint Anselm, No. 5 Pace, and No. 6 New Haven, offering a sense of continuity.

Lawson believes defending, rebounding, and momentum will be the keys to winning three games and advancing to the program’s fourth Elite Eight under Lawson.

“All eight of us are capable of beating each other, and that helps to be aware of that, but it’s going to come down to who gets hot over three days,” said Lawson. “One of our challenges will be to let go of us winning the NE10.

“I’m proud that five teams out of the eight are in the NE10, but Bentley and Franklin Pierce aren’t the only teams who can win this.”

For Mello-Klein and the rest of the graduate students, Saturday will mark their first NCAA appearance. Reaching this stage was a major goal when they decided to return.

“I think this is where our experience and maturity really pays dividends,” said Mello-Klein. “We’re focused on Felician on Saturday and that’s it. We’ve taken that one-game-at-a-time approach all year.

“We know what it takes at this point with older guys. We’re a really focused group, and we’re bringing that same mentality into the regionals.”











