UMass women’s basketball is on a roll as it awaits word on first NCAA opponent

UMass will learn its first-round opponent and venue during Sunday’s selection show (8 p.m. on ESPN).

The Minutewomen (26-6) set a program record for wins this season and ran the table in the conference tournament last week, securing the program’s first-ever conference tournament title and first NCAA bid since 1998.

A waist-high pole holding a black flag bearing the UMass logo slams to the ground, accompanied by gleeful cheers. At home or on the road, planting the flag is the postgame victory celebration for this year’s Atlantic 10 women’s basketball champions.

Usually, the player of the game plants the UMass flag. But the full team did the honors after the championship game, a 62-56 victory over top-seeded Dayton.

“You look at the way we played, it was such unselfish basketball and a great effort by everybody,” UMass coach Tory Verdi said. “It was a great time to have everyone plant the flag together.”

Will the flag be planted come Sunday?

“I don’t know,” Verdi said. “That may be a game-time decision. That’s a good idea, so I’m going to keep it in my back pocket.”

Returning the entire core of last year’s roster — the Savage Seven, as they’re called — brought high expectations. And UMass delivered.

“I know we worked so hard,” guard Sydney Taylor said. “I know we deserved it and we were going to win it from the jump. We faced so much adversity, and we’re just very excited.”

Graduate student Sam Breen, a 6-foot-1-inch forward, earned A-10 Player of the Year honors after leading the team in scoring (16.9) and rebounding (10.3). Guards Destiney Philoxy (11.0 ppg, 5.7 apg), a senior, and Taylor (15.8 ppg), a junior, picked up All-Conference second-team honors. Philoxy also made the All-Defense team.

Forwards Angelique Ngalakulondi (8.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg), a junior, and Makennah White (6.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg), a sophomore, and sophomore guard Ber’Nyah Mayo (9.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, , 2.3 steals) all play critical roles and are capable of leading the team in scoring on any given night.

Verdi & Co. reached the A-10 summit in the sixth year of his tenure. His first team lost its last 11 games and lost by 40 in the first round of the conference tournament, ending a 9-21 season. The Minutewomen then went 14-16 and 16-16 before breaking through in 2019-20 with a 20-win season and a winning record in league play.

UMass made noise last year, making it all the way to the conference championship game as the seventh seed. This year, the third-seeded Minutewomen topped sixth-seeded Fordham and seventh-seeded Saint Joseph’s before beating Dayton in the A-10 final.

“You go from being the worst to the first — we’ve done that,” Verdi said. “The journey itself is so hard, but the process itself and everything we’ve gone through, it’s easy to talk about because it happened.”

UMass went 12-2 in the nonconference portion of the schedule, highlighted by wins over Harvard and South Dakota State. The only nonconference losses were a 6-point setback to Boston College and a 5-point defeat at the hands of then-No. 13 Iowa State.

UMass won nine of its last 11 regular-season games before blitzing through the A10 tournament.

With a week between the championship game and Selection Sunday, UMass took Monday and Tuesday off and started practicing again Wednesday.

“We’ll continue marching on,” Verdi said. “No pun intended.”

In addition to the 1998 at-large bid, UMass also received an at-large bid in 1996. Both trips resulted in first-round exits. These Minutewomen hope to continue making history, punctuated by planting their flag on the big stage.

“I’m honestly just super proud of us,” Mayo said. “I’m just glad the job’s finished, but we’re not done yet.”