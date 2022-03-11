Unvaccinated can’t play, won’t be paid for games in Toronto against Blue Jays this season

Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. An internal MLB letter obtained by the Associated Press said “any player who, as a result of such a governmental regulation is unable or ineligible to play in a championship season game [or games] due to his vaccination status will be ineligible for placement on the COVID-19 [injured list], but rather may be placed on the restricted list ... without pay or the accrual of credited major league service.”

Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won't be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Toronto in 2022, with the league saying such players won't earn either pay or service time.

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8. The Red Sox have a four-game series scheduled there from April 25-28.

“It’s a concern,” union head Tony Clark said Friday. “I think as everyone knows — appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health. But that is an issue, as one in the pandemic itself, that we’re navigating domestically, that we’re going to have to continue to try to work through here moving forward.”

Clayton Kershaw signs new deal with Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw, one of the more intriguing free-agent pitchers on the market, is sticking with the only team he’s ever known. The Athletic reported the three-time Cy Young winner and 2014 National League MVP has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dodgers, where he’s built a Hall of Fame-caliber resumé the past 14 seasons.

Kershaw, who turns 34 next Saturday, missed the 2021 postseason with elbow inflammation. Los Angeles did not make the $18.9 million qualifying offer to the lefty, who at least toyed with the idea of retirement, but it was widely expected he would only play for the Dodgers if he continued his career.

The Athletic also reported Kershaw is “healthy, but slightly behind where he normally is at this time of year.”

MLB extends Trevor Bauer’s leave again

The administrative leave on Kershaw’s Los Angeles teammate Trevor Bauer was extended for the first week of spring training by Major League Baseball and the players’ association, running through March 19.

The 2020 Cy Young winner with Cincinnati last pitched in the majors June 29. He was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly, and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier last year.

MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.

Los Angeles prosecutors last month decided not to charge Bauer, unable to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt. Bauer later vehemently denied in a video posted on YouTube that he abused the woman. He said the two engaged in rough sex at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance. Each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night.

First-time All-Star Rodón departs White Sox for two-year deal with Giants

Free agent lefthander Carlos Rodón has agreed to terms on a $44 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The deal is pending a physical with the defending NL West champions.

The 29-year-old Rodón spent his first seven major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He is coming off a career-best year in which he made his first All-Star team, going 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA over 24 starts. But hampered by arm and shoulder troubles, Rodón pitched just 28 innings in the last two months of the season and was ineffective in his one playoff start.

He will help fill out a rotation alongside ace Logan Webb and lefty Alex Wood. The Giants lost right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Blue Jays earlier this offseason on a $110 million, five-year deal and declined righty Johnny Cueto’s $22 million contract option.

David Ross, Cubs extend managerial deal through 2024

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and the team agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025.

In the two years since he was hired to replace Joe Maddon, the 45-year-old Ross is 105-117 with one playoff appearance. He helped the team wade through the challenges brought on by the pandemic in 2020, leading Chicago to a 34-26 record and the NL Central championship before getting swept in two games by Miami in the wild-card series. Last season, the Cubs were in first place before going into a June slump that led to the dismantling of their core — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Báez were all traded — and a 71-91 record.

Also Friday, the Cubs agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018 and batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year.

Extra hacks? Home run derby on table to settle All-Star Game

If this year’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium goes deep into the night, a slugger may get a chance to decide it by going deep — in a Home Run Derby. Buried deep in the 182-page memorandum of understanding signed Thursday by MLB and the players’ association is what’s labeled a “tentative agreement:” If the All-Star Game remains tied after nine innings, the game will be decided by a Home Run Derby between the teams, subject to the parties’ agreement on details and format. And hear this, fans: As part of the overall agreement, “the parties agree to discuss further details and logistics of a potential mid-All-Star Game concert.” This year’s game is scheduled for July 19, awarded to Los Angeles after its 2020 slot was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual Home Run Derby on the night before the All-Star Game has become one of MLB’s popular events and is not mentioned in the document as changing . . . Drug testing resumed after an absence of nearly 3½ months. Testing with penalties had been in place from 2004 through last Dec. 1. It was halted the following day because of management’s lockout. Opiates and opioids were added as drugs of abuse to the Joint Drug Program as part of the memorandum of agreement signed Thursday. The sides also agreed to a joint investigation whether contaminated meat products in the Dominican Republic could cause positive tests for the performance-enhancing substances Boldenone and Nandrolone . . . NBC’s streaming platform Peacock is finalizing a deal to exclusively stream 18 Sunday games, according to the Wall Street Journal, in a new midday time slot. The games would primarily be played on the East Coast, with some beginning at 11:30 a.m. and others just after noon, likely prior to any conflicting 1 p.m. starts . . . Odalis Pérez, a lefthander who threw the first pitch at Nationals Park and was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers during a 10-year career in the majors, has died in the Dominican Republic. His attorney, Walin Batista, told ESPN the 43-year-old pitcher apparently fell off a ladder at his house. Pérez was 73-82 with a 4.46 ERA with Atlanta, the Dodgers, Kansas City, and Washington . . . Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said 2020 American League rookie of the year Kyle Lewis is expected to be a full participant when spring training begins Sunday. Lewis played in just 36 games last season due to continued problems with his right knee, including surgery for a torn meniscus . . . Righthander Drew VerHagen and St. Louis agreed to a $5.5 million, two-year contract. A fourth-round pick of the Tigers in 2012 who went 10-10 over parts of six seasons in Detroit, the 31-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League.