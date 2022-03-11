Whitman-Hanson girls’ basketball makes every minute count in earning Division 2 quarterfinal victory

Abby Martin scored inside with 1:04 left, Lauren Dunn buried a huge 3-pointer, then Haley Brigham scored for Walpole to make it 43-40 Whitman-Hanson with 18.7 remaining. The plot thickened even more when the fifth-seeded Panthers (22-2) missed a free throw, then fouled a 3-point shooter with 1.2 to go. The fourth-seeded Timberwolves (18-5) nearly sent it to overtime, but the second free throw was no good before Martin secured the third to seal it and cue the celebration.

He reminded his players that it didn’t matter that they once had a double-digit lead over Walpole. It didn’t matter that the Timberwolves had stormed all the way back. What mattered was the final 1:21. The Panthers – as they have all season – rose to the occasion, cementing a gritty, 43-41 win Friday at Milton High.

MILTON — With 1:21 remaining and the score tied in the Division 2 quarterfinal, Whitman-Hanson coach Michael Costa could sense that his team felt somewhat deflated.

“You just have to stay composed in that situation,” Dunn said. “We didn’t give up and we didn’t get scared.”

With the win, the Panthers advance to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. They’ll face the winner of No. 1 Norwood and No. 8 North Quincy next week. Costa said their main goal at the start of the season was to win the Patriot League, which they did. As the season has progressed, they’ve realized something truly special could be in the works.

Friday was simply the latest example of a balanced, senior-laden team finding a way to win over and over.

Whitman-Hanson was in control the bulk of the way. Megan Stone scored 11 of her 14 points in the first quarter, Dunn (10 points) and Martin (9 points) also contributed, and point guard Caitlin Leahy consistently got the offense in motion.

The Panthers took a 14-8 lead through one, extended it to 24-16 at halftime, and pushed the margin to 34-24 through three. Whitman-Hanson’s defense was tremendous, as it has been all season, and Walpole had trouble generating quality looks.

The Timberwolves stayed even-keeled and eventually used a 14-4 run to start the fourth to tie it at 38. Haley Brigham (13 points) splashed two 3s, Brooke Walonis (7 points) hit a 3 as well, and freshman Issabelle Adams (9 points) stuck a baseline jumper to even the score.

“It kind of woke us up a little bit,” Stone said. “I feel like we were kind of in a lull on defense. Once they started scoring, we realized we needed to pick it back up.”

Dunn then delivered the biggest shot of the night and the biggest of her career to help seal it.

“I’m so proud of her,” Costa said. “A senior that’s a four-year varsity player. She’s come so far in terms of her confidence and how she’s able to shoot the ball. Without her, I don’t know where we’d be.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.