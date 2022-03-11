fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pregnant woman seen in photos of Mariupol maternity ward bombing delivers baby girl

By Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated March 11, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter Veronika.Evgeniy Maloletka/Associated Press

A pregnant woman who was seen being evacuated from a damaged children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol this week has delivered a baby girl.

Photos dated Thursday taken by an Associated Press photographer show a woman, identified as Mariana Vishegirskaya, in a hospital bed alongside the baby, named Veronika.

Another photo shows the baby’s father, Yuri, holding the child as Mariana looks on.

Vishegirskaya was photographed descending a staircase after being injured in a Russian strike that hit the medical facility on Wednesday.

The woman’s aunt told Olga Tokariuk, a freelance journalist based in Ukraine, that the baby was born healthy, and was named in honor of Nike, the ancient Greek goddess of victory.

Advertisement

The strike on the hospital in besieged Mariupol killed three people, including a child, and drew international condemnation.

Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter Veronika, held by her husband Yuri, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Vishegirskaya survived the Russian airstrike on a children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol last Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)Evgeniy Maloletka/Associated Press
Mariana Vishegirskaya walks downstairs in a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol.Evgeniy Maloletka/Associated Press

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video