Pregnant woman seen in photos of Mariupol maternity ward bombing delivers baby girl

A pregnant woman who was seen being evacuated from a damaged children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol this week has delivered a baby girl.
Photos dated Thursday taken by an Associated Press photographer show a woman, identified as Mariana Vishegirskaya, in a hospital bed alongside the baby, named Veronika.
Another photo shows the baby’s father, Yuri, holding the child as Mariana looks on.
Vishegirskaya was photographed descending a staircase after being injured in a Russian strike that hit the medical facility on Wednesday.
The woman’s aunt told Olga Tokariuk, a freelance journalist based in Ukraine, that the baby was born healthy, and was named in honor of Nike, the ancient Greek goddess of victory.
The strike on the hospital in besieged Mariupol killed three people, including a child, and drew international condemnation.
