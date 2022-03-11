WHO warns against quick dismissal of pandemic concerns

Then as now, the agency, an arm of the United Nations, tended to move cautiously and methodically. It was only after weeks of near-daily media briefings, in which he called on the organization’s nearly 200 member countries to contain the virus through testing, contact tracing, and isolation of those who might be infected, that Tedros made the change to calling the crisis a pandemic. He did it, he said then, to attract attention, because many countries were not taking seriously the group’s earlier declaration of a public health emergency.

By the time Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agency’s director general, officially declared the spread of the coronavirus to be a pandemic in the early evening of March 11, 2020, the virus was already known to have infected more than 120,000 people in 114 countries, killing about 4,300.

The World Health Organization, often criticized for being too slow to declare in 2020 that a pandemic was underway, now says — two years to the day after making that declaration — that many countries are being too quick to declare it over and let down their guard.

It worked.

“My first comment that day was, it was about time,” Dr. Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Association, recalled in an interview this week. “We had been in a pandemic for a while, and not necessarily behaving that way. We needed that message to jump-start it, from a global perspective.”

That night, Broadway closed its curtains on 2020, and the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive. Stock markets plunged. Schools and universities, businesses and offices shut their doors. And the actor Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had been infected with the virus. Then-President Donald Trump shut US borders to most travelers from continental Europe. The known toll in the United States that day stood at 1,263 cases and 37 deaths; soon the nation would be the global epicenter of the pandemic.

Two years later, American states and many countries are rushing to drop public health precautions, reduce testing, and lift restrictions, citing the swift decline of the Omicron surge — and the WHO. is saying: Not so fast.

In several forums this week, the agency urged continued vigilance, especially about inequities. In a stark update on the threat the virus continues to pose, the WHO’s regional arm for the Americas said that the Western Hemisphere, with less than 13 percent of the world’s population, had reported 63 percent of all new known coronavirus cases in the first two months of 2022.

“This virus has fooled us every time,” Benjamin said. “That’s why they’re appropriately cautious.”

With more than 10 million new coronavirus cases reported last week — almost surely an undercount, because testing rates have declined significantly — the W.H.O.’s biggest challenge now is the same as it was two years ago: getting the member countries that finance its work to heed its warnings.

“The pandemic is far from over,” Tedros said on Wednesday, “and it will not be over anywhere until it’s over everywhere.”

New York Times

China in midst of surge in cases and restrictions

BEIJING — Cinemas, theaters, and museums have closed in downtown Shanghai, and tickets have been refunded. The vast city’s school system announced late Friday that it would switch to online learning. And across China, more than 100 neighborhoods have been labeled medium-risk or high-risk COVID zones, with frequent mandatory testing and partial or complete lockdowns.

After two years of posting one of the world’s most successful track records in managing the coronavirus, China suddenly faces a wave of cases. The country’s National Health Commission said Friday that 1,100 new cases had been detected nationwide the day before.

Three-fifths of the cases this week are in people with no symptoms, a pattern that Chinese officials attribute to the country’s high vaccination rate, and to extensive testing that is uncovering infections in people who appear healthy. But health officials caution that the high proportion of asymptomatic infections is no cause for complacency.

“From a clinical point of view, no matter whether it is a clinically confirmed case or a clinically asymptomatic infection, they are all virus-positive infected people, and they are all contagious,” said Wu Jinglei, the director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

Most of China’s new cases have been in cities that attribute their outbreaks to the Omicron variant. Tiny pockets of the Delta variant are still occurring along China’s borders.

Each day, the National Health Commission announces the number of new cases from the day before, and it shows a steep ascent. Looking just at the announcements on Fridays, there were 60 cases nationwide three weeks ago, 104 cases two weeks ago, 117 a week ago and then 1,100 on Friday.

The cases reported on Friday were in 17 of China’s 31 provinces. The National Health Commission announced Friday that it would allow the commercial sale of COVID rapid test kits, which China has avoided until now in favor of nasal or throat swabs that are processed at government-approved laboratories. Pharmacies and online stores are now allowed to sell them.

New York Times

Australia considers easing limits, changing tack

Australia is considering relaxing its pandemic rules, including isolation requirements for close contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus, as the country shifts from trying to prevent transmission entirely to protecting those at risk of severe illness, health officials said on Friday.

“It’s not over, and there will inevitably be new variants, and there will inevitably be a level of virus within the community going forward,” Greg Hunt, the country’s health minister, told reporters in Australia on Friday. He also urged people to get booster shots as the country continues its vaccination campaign.

Government ministers have consulted the country’s health decision-making committee about lifting a requirement that people isolate for seven days after their last contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as ending mandatory testing for people with mild symptoms, according to local news media reports. The changes would still need to be approved by the health committee.

The considerations come after Australia had been facing its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. The country was reporting an average of 29,422 new daily cases as of Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, although the average number of deaths has declined over the past two weeks.

But with 94 percent of the population over age 16 having received a second dose and nearly two-thirds of eligible people having received a booster, the government has said it is prepared for a winter with greater transmission of viruses generally as it moves forward with learning to live with the coronavirus. Last month, the government began reopening most of the country’s borders, first to citizens and then to vaccinated international travelers, after being shut for nearly two years.

New York Times

More inmates sought compassionate release during pandemic

The number of requests for compassionate release filed by federal prisoners skyrocketed during the pandemic, according to a report by the US Sentencing Commission released on Thursday, with risks associated with contracting COVID-19 a critical factor.

The study analyzed how compassionate release was influenced by the pandemic and the criminal justice legislation signed into law in 2018.

Compassionate release allows inmates to be considered for early release from incarceration if they meet certain criteria that constitute “extraordinary and compelling reasons,” such as terminal illness or age. In the decades after compassionate release was introduced in the 1980s, it was used only sparingly.

One reason for the swell of requests stems from the First Step Act, a bipartisan bill signed by then-President Donald J. Trump in December 2018 that, among other things, allows inmates to file motions directly in federal court after exhausting certain administrative requirements. Previously, only the director of the bureau of prisons could file compassionate release motions on behalf of prisoners.

But it was the pandemic that precipitated the high volume of requests. The study found that between March 2020, when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, and April 2020, the number of inmates for whom courts decided a compassionate release motion jumped nearly 900 percent. The number of requests continued to rise until reaching a peak in July 2020, with 403 out of 1,530 requests granted.

New York Times