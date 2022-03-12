Bird Sightings by Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Sightings included two snow geese in Sheffield and two cackling geese at Corbin’s Neck in Sheffield, four American wigeon in Great Barrington, a snowy owl in Pittsfield, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Williamstown.

Slowly new migrants are beginning to arrive at scattered localities throughout the state. Among the species being reported with increasing frequency are wood duck, blue-winged teal, ring-necked duck, double-crested cormorant, great blue heron, and more.

Bristol County: The region continued to host a eurasian wigeon at the Acushnet River View Park along the Acushnet River in Acushnet, wilson’s snipe along Shaw Road in Fairhaven, and a red-headed woodpecker at the Lloyd Center in Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: The highlights last week included the continued presence of two pacific loons, a glaucous gull, and several thick-billed murres at Race Point in Provincetown, and reports of returning ospreys from Brewster, Orleans, Truro, and Mashpee.

Essex County: Observers spotted unusual geese in Ipswich including a greater white-fronted goose and a cackling goose in the fields off Argilla Road in Ipswich, and another cackling goose at the Castle Neck River Reserve in Ipswich, two black vultures in Georgetown, two wilson’s snipe off Argilla Road in Ipswich, a continuing orange-crowned Warbler at Braces Cove in East Gloucester, and a spectacular flock containing 97 rusty blackbirds coming to roost in Lynnfield.

Franklin County: The region hosted seven Northern shovelers at Bartons Cove, a golden eagle in flight over the Orange Wildlife Management Area in Orange, and three red crossbills at the Montague Plains in Montague.

Hampden County: Highlights included the itinerant pink-footed geese when four visited the Longmeadow Flats over a week ago, along with a ross’s goose, and five Northern shovelers.

Hampshire County: The area was rich in unusual geese last week with Mitch’s Way fields hosting a cackling goose, two greater white-fronted geese, and three pink-footed geese that have seemingly been wandering up and down the Connecticut River Valley in recent weeks. A pink-footed goose was also spotted in the East Meadows in Northampton, and six Eastern meadowlarks were tallied along Moody Bridge Road in Hadley. At the Windsor Dam Park at Quabbin, a white-winged scoter and three Iceland gulls were counted.

Middlesex County: Notables were a blue-winged teal and eight tree swallows at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, four Eastern phoebes in the vicinity of the Rt. 2 Concord rotary, an osprey in Boxborough, and a European goldfinch at Dunback Meadow in Lexington that was undoubtedly the same individual present at the Lexington Community Gardens earlier in the winter.

Nantucket: The area continues to have regular sightings of at least eight Northern shovelers on Miacomet Pond, a tufted duck at Madaket, and a wintering dickcissel elsewhere in Madaket. In ‘Sconset, common ravens have built a nest that island residents are enjoying watching.

Norfolk County: Notable sightings include a black vulture in Medway and an Iceland gull and a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon.

Plymouth County: The most notable report was an eared grebe observed from the Glades in the Minot area of North Scituate.

Suffolk County: Highlights included six snow geese in flight over Millennium Park in West Roxbury, as well as a red-shouldered hawk, a yellow-bellied sapsucker, an Eastern phoebe, and three white-crowned sparrows, and a wilson’s snipe that was recorded at Franklin Park.

Worcester County: The region continued to host three sandhill cranes on Center Bridge Road in Lancaster, a pink-footed goose, two blue-winged teal, a rough-legged hawk, and two rusty blackbirds at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Area in Bolton, and two horned grebes at gate 40 of the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.