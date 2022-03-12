Everett Poole, Chilmark institution at Town Meeting and his fish market, dies at 91

“That was our civics lesson,” he told the Globe in 2018 . “They don’t teach civics any more. They ought to. So all of us, from the time we were old enough to vote, we knew the whole routine. How to address the moderator. How to get what you wanted.”

Back then, before World War II, the annual Town Meeting was held in the morning and his teacher brought children from the one-room schoolhouse he attended to watch democracy in action.

Everett Poole was a boy growing up in Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard when, simply by paying attention, he began learning the job he would later hold for decades.

Advertisement

Mr. Poole, who served as Chilmark’s town moderator for more than 40 years until relinquishing the gavel last year, was 91 when he died at home on Feb. 21. He also formerly was the longtime proprietor of Poole’s Fish market in town.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

“A lot of people have been reporting he was a man of few words, which is not true,” his daughter Joan Poole Nash of West Newton, told the Globe after he died. “He was a man of many words.”

At times he used those words to make headlines.

In 1977, he was a leader in a secession movement when residents of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket held votes to break away from Massachusetts because a state legislative district was no longer specifically devoted to the islands.

“We ought to get out of Massachusetts and have some fun on the side,” he told the Globe then.

More seriously, he added in another 1977 interview: “If a man has never had to live in a place and earn his living, he has no idea what the problems are here.”

Living a boat or plane ride away from the mainland gives the islands unique legislative needs, Mr. Poole said then.

Advertisement

“It is an entirely different life,” he told the Globe. “We wear the same clothes and smoke the same cigars. But we can’t just drop our hats and go to Boston from down here.”

During his lifetime in Chilmark, Mr. Poole became a symbol of those residents who were born, grew up, and stayed on the Vineyard. He was among those old enough to remember the years before the island became an increasingly famous tourist destination, with accompanying escalating housing costs.

Asked in 2015 what he’d wish for in the Vineyard’s future, he had a quick answer.

“Maybe two things: Sink the ferries and ground the planes,” he told Martha’s Vineyard Magazine.

Mr. Poole was just as succinct with advice on how to prepare fish, which he ate daily.

“Scale it, chop the head off, throw it on the grill, leave the tail on so you have something to grab hold of,” he told the Globe in 2003.

Having devoted about half his life to serving as Chilmark’s town moderator, Mr. Poole had particular insights about his own history with the position, about Town Meeting’s importance for democracy, and how it could also be the source of a few good laughs.

“I can remember an old man standing up and talking for what seemed to me like half an hour, arguing about spending 50 cents for a new baseball for the school,” Mr. Poole told Globe columnist Thomas Farragher in 2018. “Yup. I remember it well.”

Advertisement

His head wreathed in smoke from the pipe he puffed during the interview, Mr. Poole added that the gathering is “the best entertainment in town.”

A descendant of whaling men, Everett Henry Poole was born in 1930 and grew up in Chilmark’s Menemsha Crossroad area.

His mother, Dorothy Cottle Poole, was a teacher and principal at the Menemsha School. His father, Donald Poole, was a fisherman.

When Everett was a boy, the Poole home had no electricity and the family pumped water by hand, he told Martha’s Vineyard magazine.

His chores included filling the kerosene stoves that heated the house, feeding the chickens, and collecting the eggs. Among his youthful jobs were mowing lawns, a paper route, and stocking shelves in the local store, where he worked when he was 11.

“I earned a dollar a day and was damn lucky to have a job,” he told the magazine. “I was the only kid that year that had full-time work. It was 1942. The world was a mess.”

One job that didn’t work out was tagging along with his father’s fishing operation.

“The old man threw me off the boat in the middle of July,” Mr. Poole told the Vineyard Gazette in 2018. “I couldn’t get a job anywhere by then. I had to do something. Either that or there would be no ice cream the rest of the summer.”

So as a teenager, he launched his own business peddling fish, which he sold door-to-door out of a baby carriage.

Advertisement

“He would buy it from the boats and then he would sell it to customers,” his daughter Katharine told the Globe last week, “and that’s how the fish market started.”

Selling fish turned into a large part of his life’s work when he opened Poole’s Fish in Chilmark. First, though, there was a detour to the University of Rhode Island, where he studied engineering and changed his major to business.

Then he served in the Coast Guard before returning to the Vineyard.

He also married Virginia Fedor, who was known as Jini and died in 2008, a few months shy of their 51st anniversary.

She was a writer who staged children’s plays, acted in summer theater productions, and was involved in community organizations. She also worked with the movie crew for “Jaws,” helping to cast locals including Mr. Poole’s father in the 1975 movie.

For more than half a century Mr. Poole was a mainstay of Chilmark’s business community, running Poole’s Fish and the Chilmark Chandlery supplies store. For a time he operated a Texaco station.

Mr. Poole also “loved singing,” his daughter Joan said.

“He had more godchildren than anybody else,” she added. “Everyone wanted him to be their [child’s] godfather.”

Along with his decades-long tenure as town moderator, she said, Mr. Poole formerly served on the Board of Selectmen and the conservation commission.

“He was a really great guy, and he did a whole lot for his town,” Joan said. “But also, he was interested in everything.”

Advertisement

In addition to his daughters Joan and Katharine, Mr. Poole leaves his wife, Dianne Smith Poole; and his son, Donald; and three grandchildren.

“He loved this whole island and everybody here,” Dianne told the Martha’s Vineyard Times.

Joan said the family plans to hold a small, private service and will announce a larger outdoor memorial gathering that will be open to the public.

“My dad was one in a gazillion,” Katharine said. “He was a tough guy too. Very clear and direct, but he was a really kind person too.”

He put those traits to use as town moderator, a post to which he was first elected in the late 1970s, giving everyone at Town Meeting an opportunity to speak.

“It’s the best form of government there is,” he told the Globe in 2018. “Everybody has their chance. I strongly believe in it.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.