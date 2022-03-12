Police searching for missing 71-year-old man on grounds of Quabbin Reservoir

Police began the search Friday night after the Sturbridge man’s wife reported him missing and soon traced his whereabouts to the park, State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail. They found his vehicle abandoned near the Windsor Dam gate on the southern end of the reservoir, he said.

State Police searched an area near the Ware-Belchertown town line for the second straight day Saturday for a 71-year-old man who was reported missing and is believed to be on the grounds of the Quabbin Park and Reservoir.

Police scoured the area for the man into the early hours of Saturday before temporarily suspending the search. Around 9 a.m., the agency resumed its efforts, deploying drones and troopers on horseback, Procopio said.

The Quabbin Reservoir is one of the largest man-made public water supplies in the country, stretching some 39 square miles and capable of holding up to 412 billion gallons of water. It supplies drinking water for much of the Boston area. Access to the reservoir and the park that surrounds it is strictly monitored by State Police and the Department of Conservation and Recreation park rangers.

