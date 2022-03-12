Rusty Mae Moore, transgender educator and activist, dies at 80

Ms. Moore, a longtime professor of international business, was a fixture in New York City’s transgender community. After she transitioned in the early 1990s, she purchased a row house in the Park Slope neighborhood, where she sheltered up to a dozen people at a time who would have otherwise been homeless.

Her wife, Chelsea Goodwin, said the cause was cardiovascular complications.

Rusty Mae Moore, a transgender educator and activist who housed numerous transgender people in the 1990s and 2000s in her Brooklyn home, a de facto shelter that became known as Transy House, died on Feb. 23 at her home in Pine Hill, N.Y., in the Catskills. She was 80.

Advertisement

Among them were Sylvia Rivera, herself an important figure in New York’s transgender history, who stayed with Ms. Moore for more than a decade, taking on a motherly role by doling out wisdom, advice, and loans to other residents.

Transy House was modeled after a shelter that Rivera had run with Marsha P. Johnson in the 1970s through their organization Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries, first in a trailer truck in Greenwich Village and later in a former tenement building in the East Village.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

“Sometimes you’re generous with material things — and Rusty spent a lot of money taking care of people she didn’t have to take care of,” Mariah Lopez, the executive director of the Strategic Trans Alliance for Radical Reform, a continuation of Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries, said in a phone interview. “But she was an unbelievably kind person.”

Lopez, who lived in Transy House for three years, said that Ms. Moore’s knowledge and wisdom often stuck with residents long after they had moved on.

“Rusty made me understand that we have been around for a long time, and she gave me a pride deeper than a fight,” she added. “A pride in being transgender related to the beauty of being trans.”

Advertisement

Rusty Mae Moore was born on Oct. 25, 1941, in Sewickley, Penn., near Pittsburgh, and grew up in nearby Aliquippa. Her mother, Mary (Long) Moore, worked as an elementary-school teacher, and her father, Paul Martin Moore, owned a car dealership.

Rusty attended public schools in Aliquippa until her junior year of high school, when she transferred to West Nottingham Academy, a boarding school in Colora, Md. There, her family said, she became captain of the school’s football, basketball, and baseball teams and graduated as class valedictorian.

In the late 1950s, Ms. Moore moved to Evanston, Ill., to attend Northwestern University. She studied business with a minor in Russian studies.

While at Northwestern, Ms. Moore met Nancy Voigt; they married in 1963. Soon after, they moved to Medford, where Ms. Moore received master’s and doctoral degrees in law and diplomacy at Tufts University.

While earning her doctorate, she worked on and off at Rockwell International in Detroit, taught at a Brazilian business school, and worked at General Motors in São Paulo. Her first child, Jonica, was born in Brazil.

After completing her Ph.D. in 1969, she spent a semester teaching at Arizona State University before accepting a job as a business professor at the University of Texas at Austin. While working there, Ms. Moore and her wife divorced, and Voigt decided to remain in Texas with their daughter.

Ms. Moore returned to the Northeast in 1974, accepting a job as a business professor at New York University.

Advertisement

She married Sara Lee Zug in 1978. They had a daughter, Amanda, that year and a son, Colin, in 1983.

Ms. Moore began teaching at Hofstra University, on Long Island, in 1979. She was the associate dean of Hofstra’s business school from 1982 until 1985 and director of the Hofstra University Business Research Institute until 1991. She was a Fulbright fellow in Brazil at the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1986 and 1987.

Fluent in six languages, she also spent semesters teaching in Russia and the Netherlands. She continued to teach at Hofstra until 2011.

Ms. Moore and Zug separated in the early 1990s and later divorced. In 1992, Ms. Moore began attending a transgender support group in Lower Manhattan; soon after that, she came out to her family and returned to her classroom as Rusty Mae.

“She shared that as a child she felt she was in the wrong gender, which she really noticed when she dressed up as a girl for Halloween when she was 13,” her daughter Jonica wrote in an e-mail.

Around this time, Ms. Moore met Goodwin.

“Like something out of the movies, our eyes locked and I swear I could hear the corny music,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin moved in with Ms. Moore on Long Island, and the couple transitioned alongside each other and a transgender roommate, Julia Murray.

In 1994, Ms. Moore bought a row house at 214 16th St. in Park Slope. She and Goodwin soon opened it up to anyone in need, knowing that government-run shelters often discriminated against transgender people.

Advertisement

“We very quickly started allowing otherwise homeless trans people to crash with us,” Goodwin said. “We weren’t trying to set up an institution or anything, but Rusty could relate, and so could I, to the old idea of a hippie crash pad that was a safe place you could go.”

“We were taking in trans people that were between housing situations,” she added, “which, with discrimination and so forth being what they were in those days, was quite often.”

Ms. Moore and Goodwin bought a house in Pine Hill in 2008. Ms. Moore continued to commute between the Catskills, Brooklyn, and Hofstra until she retired in 2011 and moved upstate permanently.

In 2018, after nearly 30 years together, Goodwin and Ms. Moore were legally married. The couple ran a bookstore together in Pine Hill, had a radio show on WIOX in nearby Roxbury, N.Y., and were founders of a festival in Pine Hill for people interested in the science fiction subgenre steampunk.

In addition to her wife and her daughter Jonica, Ms. Moore leaves her other children, Amanda Rodgers and Colin Zug-Moore; her sister, Susan Bennett; and two grandchildren.

Ms. Moore often taught others about transgender history and drove her many housemates to demonstrations for transgender rights. Essays she wrote were published in Joan Nestle’s “GenderQueer: Voices From Beyond the Sexual Binary” (2002) and Tracie O’Keefe and Katrina Fox’s “Trans People in Love” (2008). She consulted with David France on his film “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” (2017), for which she provided historical footage of various demonstrations.

Advertisement

As Ms. Moore and Goodwin reflected on the bittersweet experience of leaving their communal Brooklyn home in a short 2009 documentary, Ms. Moore likened herself to a mother bird.

“You push the nestling out of the nest eventually, because they’ve got to go out and fly,” she said. “It’s a hard thing to do.”