For this federal judge, the war in Ukraine is personal

But for the federal judge, what’s happening in Ukraine is also personal.

Like most everybody else, Senior US District Judge Mark Wolf is hanging on every development in Ukraine right now, marveling at how hard that country’s people are fighting for the democracy we take for granted.

For more than a decade, Wolf has been working to help end corruption in Ukraine and elsewhere. And his local partners in that work — people he has grown to know and love and call friends — are now in grave danger.

Among them is Iegor Soboliev, a former journalist and member of the Ukrainian parliament who has been working to combat political and judicial corruption his entire career.

“He is the happiest warrior I have ever encountered,” Wolf said. “He is contending against the most formidable odds, corruption that is deeply entrenched, powerful and unscrupulous people.”

Vladimir Putin’s Russia represents everything from which Soboliev, and Wolf, had been working to free a democratic Ukraine. Now that battle has become one of life or death: Soboliev, 45, has replaced his keyboard with an AK-47. He and his partner, TV journalist Marichka Padalko, have sent their three children west for safety, but the couple remains in Kiev, or nearby. Soboliev has been deployed to fight the invading Russians.

Wolf is in daily contact with his friend.

“I’m reading news about Kyiv getting encircled and surrounding areas getting shelled and an imminent attack, and he is joking around,” Wolf said.

Wolf leads a nonprofit called Integrity Initiatives International. He and others have been pushing for an international anti-corruption court that would prosecute kleptocrats like Putin and other corrupt leaders.

The judge began visiting Ukraine in 2016, when Soboliev chaired parliament’s anti-corruption committee, and they became partners in a quest to reform the nation’s judiciary and establish a court to hold corrupt politicians accountable. Recently, under pressure from the international community, Ukraine had been making progress, loosening kleptocrats’ grip on the levers of government.

“Ukraine was a laboratory,” Wolf said. “Can democracy be created in that part of the world?”

Soboliev introduced Wolf to his extended family, and to Ukraine’s craft beer. In his office at the federal courthouse, the judge keeps a coaster from a Kiev bar called The Drunken Monkey. Soboliev visited Wolf in Boston, and was fascinated by the city’s role in the War of Independence, relishing a visit to the Tea Party Museum. The Ukrainian wasn’t just any tourist, throwing a bale of tea overboard: Soboliev had dedicated his life to a similar battle, part of a small, courageous band standing up to far more powerful forces.

“They’re so inspired by the ideals of the United States,” Wolf said. “Now they’re willing to fight and die for them.”

Wolf feels enormous admiration for Soboliev and his fellow fighters. But he also feels ashamed, because as he sees it, we are not doing nearly enough to help them. He understands why the United States is reluctant to wade further into the conflict, with air support and a no-fly zone — Wolf believes the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq were mistakes — but he believes NATO involvement is justified.

“I think we will look back on this and feel we made a great mistake by not supporting people like Iegor and Marichka,” said Wolf, who wanted to make it clear he was speaking as an American citizen, and not as a judge. “We don’t want to precipitate World War III, but is nothing and no one worth fighting for anymore?”

If Soboliev is disappointed in the United States, it is not coming through in his daily conversations with Wolf. His friend seems grateful for the world’s attention, and whatever support it has sent so far. Bolstered by his country’s resistance to brutal invaders who clearly expected a fast surrender, Soboliev is optimistic that Ukraine will be victorious.

With all his heart, Wolf wants him to be right.

A few weeks ago, the judge told Soboliev that a friend had offered his house in Italy if his family wanted to escape. The Ukrainian turned him down. On Thursday, Wolf e-mailed Soboliev to ask if there was anything he could do to help him.

“Thank you, Mark!” he replied. “Let’s all meet at your friend’s Italian villa after the victory.”

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.