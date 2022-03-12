West Roxbury man, 20, arrested on gun charges in road rage incident

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday on multiple gun charges for allegedly firing at a vehicle during a road rage incident in Hyde Park last month, according to Boston Police.
Nyshiem Shaw, 20, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, malicious destruction of property, and carrying a firearm without a license.
He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday in West Roxbury Municipal Court.
On the afternoon of February 13, officers responded to a call reporting that shots had been fired near 40 Chittick Road. Victims told police they were followed by a vehicle following a road rage incident, then saw a gun and heard “loud pops.”
Officers observed damage to the victims’ vehicle, caused by bullets, according to police. On Saturday, police said Shaw was believed to be the shooter. He was arrested in Brighton by District E-18 detectives along with the Youth Violence Strike Force.