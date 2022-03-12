Worcester girl, 14, fourth teenager reported missing from city in last week; 2 found safe

Sadie Beauregard, who lives in the area of Dewey Street in Worcester’s Park Avenue neighborhood, never showed up for her classes at Sullivan Middle School on Friday morning, and as of around 9:30 p.m. that night had still not come home, the police department said in a post on Facebook.

A 14-year-old Worcester girl was reported missing Friday after she did not attend her middle school classes and failed to return home, Worcester police said, marking the fourth time this week a teenager from the city has gone at least temporarily missing.

Beauregard is about 5′6″, has shoulder-length black hair, and was last seen wearing a white jacket, pajama pants, and Crocs, the post said.

Beauregard is about 5′6″, has shoulder-length black hair, and was last seen wearing a white jacket, pajama pants, and Crocs, the post said.

On Saturday, Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a Worcester police spokesman, did not provide any additional information about Beauregard but said she remains missing.

Her case comes after three other teenagers were reported missing earlier this week in what Murtha described as “runaway” instances that do not appear to be connected.

“We do not believe any of these are connected or that foul play has been involved,” he said in an e-mail.

On Tuesday, three teenagers were reported missing and one of them, 13-year-old Josue Pacheco has yet to be located, Murtha said Saturday. The youth climbed out of his bedroom window and fled his Newbury Street home on foot, he said.

Pacheco is 5′4″, thin, has blonde hair, and was last seen wearing New Balance sneakers that were colored black, purple, and yellow.

The other two teenagers, both 14, who had been reported missing that day have been located and returned home unharmed, Murtha said.

Each of the cases was posted on Facebook by Worcester police in an attempt to locate them.

“We have found that the use of social media has been successful in bringing runaway teenagers home faster, so we make parents aware of their options,” Murtha said.

