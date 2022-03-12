Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, March 12 - 18

Storyteller and educator Desiree Taylor talks about Elizabeth Freeman — MumBet — an American foremother, and questions she raised about the legality of slavery in Massachusetts.

Sunday, March 13

“Sanditon Season 2 Sneak Peek and Q&A”

GBH, 3 p.m., virtual

Cast and crew members of “Sanditon” take part in a sneak peek of season 2, followed by a live Q&A.

Monday, March 14

“Confronting Surveillance: Evan Greer”

Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground, 2:30 p.m., in-person

Boston-based musician, writer, and activist Evan Greer discusses surveillance.





“WLP Publishing Series: Jelani Cobb”

Emerson College, 4 p.m., virtual

Bill Beuttler moderates a talk with Jelani Cobb, the Ira A. Lipman Professor at Columbia Journalism School and a staff writer for The New Yorker.





“Dr. Aaron Schmidt Keynote Lecture”

Emmanuel College, 5:45 p.m., in-person

Dr. Aaron Schmidt, an Emmanuel alumnus who heads a lab at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard, will discuss his lab’s research on therapeutics discovery, protein engineering, and viral evolution.

Tuesday, March 15

“The Translations of Our Bodies, Ourselves: Comparing Feminist Self-Help Handbooks in the 1970s West Germany and the United States”

Massachusetts Historical Society, 5:15 p.m., virtual

A discussion of the transnational history of the self-help handbook “Our Bodies, Ourselves” in the 1970s and 1980s.

Wednesday, March 16

“Beyond the Microscope: The Science of Learning and Development — How Adolescents Learn”

The Boston Globe; Kids in Tech, 12 p.m., virtual

The first in the Beyond the Microscope webinar series will “examine the development of the brain during adolescence and what conditions are needed to set children up for success at any age, including social-emotional skills, extended learning opportunities outside the classroom, and how educators should interact with the youth.”

“Quarantine on Boston Harbor: the Islands and Public Life”

Boston Public Library and National Park Service, 6 p.m., virtual

“In 1718 the Massachusetts General Court opened a quarantine hospital on Spectacle Island, beginning the centuries-long use of the Boston Harbor islands as quarantine spaces. This virtual program, presented in partnership with the National Park Service, explores the history of the islands’ use by Boston city officials in an effort to combat deadly diseases.”





“The Future of Food / Sustainability”

Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club and Little Leaf Farm, 7:30 p.m., in-person

“More than 90 percent of the greens eaten in New England are shipped from over 3,000 miles away, and the people at Little Leaf Farms believe there is a better, more sustainable way.”





“The Russian Invasion of Ukraine: Context, Causes, and Consequences”

Emerson College, 9 p.m., virtual

Emerson Professor Ian McManus discusses “the causes, most recent developments, and consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Thursday, March 17

“Sustainability for Africa: The role of forefront scientific and technological innovation in achieving sustainable development on the African continent”

MIT, 4 p.m., virtual and in-person

The MIT-Africa Distinguished Visitor Program presents Dr. Mohamed Hassan, president of the World Academy of Sciences, for a lecture on “the role of frontier science, technology, and innovation in achieving the sustainable development goals in Africa.”

Friday, March 18

“Sustaining Life — The Roles of Water and Ice”

Blake Planetarium at Plymouth Community Intermediate School, 7 p.m., in-person, $7

“Oceans In Space” seeks places where conditions are favorable for life to exist. This presentation highlights the search for extrasolar planets and an understanding of the conditions necessary to form and sustain life. “Into the Polar Night” takes guests to an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean to watch and listen as scientists race the fading light to set up one of the most ambitious international climate collaborations ever, MOSAiC.