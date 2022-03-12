Our collective Holocaust memory, preserved yet fragile

I have an original photograph of my father’s family, but I couldn’t part with it, since it is the only family photo I have. My father came to the New York World’s Fair in June 1939, which saved his life. Three grandparents and five uncles and aunts were murdered by the Nazis and their Latvian collaborators. My mother and two uncles managed to survive the Riga ghetto, labor camps, and concentration camps. There were 24,000 Latvian Jews shot in the forests outside of Riga and another city, Liepaja. Only 10 percent of the Latvian Jews survived.

Brian MacQuarrie’s article about families of Holocaust survivors preserving their stories as their numbers dwindle ( “Facing history by saving history,” Page A1, March 6) was timely and gripping. The photos, artifacts, and possessions that provide heirlooms for preservation at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington are rare and must be collected. We live in an era where Holocaust denial persists and incidents of anti-Semitic hate crimes are on the rise. I realize we can’t stop hatred, but we must try.

I served on the President’s Commission on the Holocaust and the first US Holocaust Memorial Council. I donated 12 volumes of notes of the meetings along with news articles and recollections of our fact-finding trip to the Warsaw ghetto, Treblinka, Auschwitz, and Babyn Yar.

The race against time is urgent because the survivors are dying, and the children of survivors recognize that they have an obligation to perpetuate the legacy. The steely persistence of the Holocaust survivors is a powerful well that we draw from. I describe this as an infinite legacy.

Steven A. Ludsin

East Hampton, N.Y.





Survivors among us need aid

Thank you for highlighting the critically important work of preserving the documents, photos, and other artifacts of Holocaust survivors in New England and beyond (“Facing history by saving history”). What people may not know is that there also is a growing need to help survivors in Greater Boston who are still alive.

At Jewish Family & Children’s Service, we are helping close to 400 Holocaust survivors to age with dignity through financial aid, food assistance, in-home care, and support to mitigate their trauma. People might expect the number of people seeking these services to be going down, but in fact our program has doubled in the past five years.

Holocaust survivors live seven years longer on average than the general population, according to an Israeli study. As they age, they are getting sicker, with more needs.

While we’re preserving the past, there’s also an opportunity to improve our present.

Lora Tarlin

Director, Schechter Holocaust Services

Jewish Family & Children’s Service

Waltham





Will the West do what it must to halt an unfolding genocide?

Re “In Ukraine invasion, a war on its past” by Jeremy Eichler (Critic’s Notebook, Page A1, March 6): While Russian bombing at the site of the Babyn Yar massacre brings to mind the Nazi mission to systematically destroy Europe’s Jews, it also shines light on how allied nations battling the Nazis failed to halt the genocide when they might have.

By summer 1944, with the Wehrmacht in retreat and just months away from Germany’s unconditional surrender, allied aircraft bombed the IG Farben chemical factory only about 6 kilometers from the railway lines entering Auschwitz-Birkenau. Thousands of Jews were arriving there daily by train. They would soon be leaving as ash rising from the crematoria chimneys. Despite this ongoing carnage, a decision was made not to divert a single plane to destroy the railway line and halt, even temporarily, the atrocity. The rationale provided was that winning the war as quickly as possible would best help save the Jews.

Has a similar decision been made by today’s allies to sacrifice Ukraine for the loftier objective of avoiding a catastrophic major land war and potential nuclear Armageddon? If so, the outcome will not follow World War II history, with a clear victory over the invaders. Russians are not in retreat. In fact, despite all the military hardware and humanitarian aid the West is pouring into Ukraine to shore up its defenses, Russian forces control key cities and two nuclear power plants and are poised to swallow up all of Ukraine and then neighboring Moldova, and possibly more.

What then? Where will we draw the red line? If nothing less than the bedrocks of civilized society, i.e., democracy and respect for sovereignty, are at stake, what will trigger engagement? Will it then be too late?

David Greenfield

Waltham





In looking back, we go forward

Thank you for Jeremy Eichler’s article on Ukraine’s Holocaust history, occasioned by the Russian forces’ strike near the Kyiv site of Babyn Yar, which commemorates the Nazi massacre of 33,000 Jews over two days in 1941.

Many people don’t know of this chapter of the Holocaust, of the estimated 1.6 million Jews murdered in Ukraine from 1941 to 1943 by SS troops following the invading Wehrmacht army.

And as the article says, Ukrainians have been prevented from learning about the mass graves littering their land as a result of the Communist blackout of such news and the slow pace of developing awareness after the Soviet government’s fall. The current generation is working on this; a memorial was held last fall, to which many heads of state were invited, and a comprehensive museum is planned.

Too much looking backward? You can’t move forward unless you look back at loss of any kind, in honor and sorrow, wherever the blame may lie.

Ukraine is an integral part of the world community of Holocaust remembrance. Whatever the outcome of their present tragedy, that credit to the nation’s integrity will not be lost. May the world continue to build on its knowledge of this chapter in its collective memory.

Joan Pendleton

North Andover





Atrocities then and now

Rather than focus on Russia’s suppression of World War II atrocities committed by the Germans (“In Ukraine invasion, a war on its past”), why not remind the world of Soviet atrocities such as the Katyn Woods massacre of 22,000 Polish soldiers and civilians in 1940?

We seem to have forgotten that the Soviet Union partnered with Germany to start World War II when they invaded Poland in 1939. History is repeating itself with one of the same protagonists, and we should not be surprised if the Ukrainians face a similar fate as the Poles.

Mark Rumizen

Reading