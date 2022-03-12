Some find pitch for financial longevity a little grating

If, as Bank of America’s Lorna Sabbia writes, half of today’s 5-year-olds may live to 100 ( “Longer lifespans require financial wellness,” The Longevity Hub, Opinion, March 7) and need to be financially “well,” who make up the other half? Native Americans, who have a life expectancy of 71 years? The unhoused, who rarely live past their 50s? Black men, too often incarcerated if they survive their teens? Those whom corporations consider “unemployables” because they’re over 45, or 65? Women who drop out of the workforce for care-giving and lose Social Security credits? The unbanked? The medically uninsured? All those Americans who could not raise $400 in an emergency?

It is urgent that the financially sick improve their life chances, but this is rarely a matter of taking more personal responsibility. What amounts to an ad for Bank of America financial services on the op-ed page thinks reform requires “a holistic . . . view of old age.” But real change requires higher minimum wages, subsidized child care, a national health system, unionization, antiracism, litigation and fines for practicing age discrimination in the workforce, the list goes on.

Overlooking how American inequality affects longevity is no excuse for promoting helpless anxiety among readers who are aware that they cannot better themselves all the way to 100 on their own.

Margaret Morganroth Gullette

Newton





We could do without an infomercial

On March 7, the Opinion pages carried three op-eds on the impact of increased longevity on financial planning (“Longer lifespans require secure financial futures,” “Life insurers should shift focus to the length of life and how we live it,” “How investment firms can impact retirement”). The pieces were presented by executives of companies that provide financial planning services, and the writers repeatedly mentioned their employers and/or their employers’ products and services.

Please avoid turning these pages into an infomercial.

Mike Sandman

Brookline





Retiree welcomes clear statement of her generation’s concerns

I have been retired for 10 years and a devoted reader of The Boston Globe, and I have never seen a more clear and concise effort to state the concerns of my aging generation, when it comes to investing, as that of Wellington Management Co. CEO Jean Hynes (“How investment firms can impact retirement”). Wellington is smart to have such a CEO as Hynes, whose perspective shows integrity and caring for those of us who treasure sane financial advice.

Jane Smith Curtis

Mashpee