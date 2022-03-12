Backed by Carolyn Durand’s shutout, Canton girls’ hockey blanks top-seeded Duxbury

“I’ll tell you, it certainly wasn’t a three-goal victory. We were clawing and scratching, they were clawing and scratching,” Canton coach Dennis Aldrich said. “We have so much respect for those guys and what they do over there. They’re not No. 1 because they know somebody, they’re No. 1 because they earned it.”

KINGSTON — Senior captain Allie McCabe scored on a power play goal with 3:05 remaining in the second period, and senior captain Tess Khoury added two goals to lead No. 9 Canton over top-seeded Duxbury, 3-0, in a Division 2 girls’ hockey quarterfinal Saturday night at The Bog.

Junior goalie Carolyn Durand had 19 saves for Canton (17-6). Four saves were on quality scoring chances by Duxbury’s leading scorer, junior captain Ayla Abban (32-11—43 in the regular season).

Sophomore goalie Anna McGinty was strong in net for Duxbury with 16 saves. At times, McGinty was forced to make saves in bunches.

“Carolyn Durand, I’ve heard other coaches talk about their goalies being the best in the state — show me one that’s better than her,” Aldrich said. “[Ayla Abban] is a tremendous player, and McGinty played unreal. The toe save [McGinty] made before we scored the first goal — that was unbelievable. She was fantastic.”

With 11 seconds left on a Canton power play late in the second period, McCabe notched the winning goal with a shot just inside the right faceoff circle.

“I just saw Maya [Battista] with the puck, there was no one in front of me,” said McCabe “I kind of just slid down, shot it, and it went in.”

The Bulldogs were used to close games with Duxbury. Canton won 1-0 and tied 0-0 during the regular season. Canton survived a frenetic salvo with 10 Duxbury shots in the final frame to secure the win.

Khoury scored a goal off a rebound 1:02 into the third period, and added an empty net goal in the waning seconds.

“Carolyn played awesome. She blocked a ton of shots at the end,” McCabe said. “Our players blocked shots. We were just there for each other and helped us get through it.”

