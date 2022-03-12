BC High basketball finishes off its home schedule, Division 1 quarterfinal, with a jam session

Mike Loughnane started the sequence by whipping a pass underneath to Will Doyle for a dunk. At the other end of the court, Doyle pinned a block off the backboard and fired an outlet ahead. Loughnane then soared in the air and caught an alley-oop pass in transition, throwing down a one-handed jam that rattled the hoop.

Central Catholic's Domenic Malvey (22) had his second-quarter shot attempted rejected by BC High's Willl Doyle (20) in Saturday's Division 1 quarterfinal in Dorchester.

As the BC High fans raised the roof — a common practice after highlight reel plays this season — the Eagles had finally delivered the knockout punch needed to hold off a valiant effort from visiting Central Catholic and secure a 75-62 win in Saturday afternoon’s Division 1 quarterfinal matchup.

Advertisement

The top-seeded Eagles (23-0) advance to play Springfield Central in the state semifinals.

“It was an amazing moment and the gym was electric as always,” said Doyle, who finished with 12 points, 6 blocks, and 4 rebounds. “Coach [Bill Loughnane] sat us down right before and just told us to close out the last couple minutes. It almost brings a tear to my eye thinking this is the last time I played here.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

BC High won by double-digits for the 16th consecutive game, but received all it could handle from the visiting Raiders.

BC High led 55-45 with 6:30 left when Mahari Guerrier rattled off six points and Doyle canned a triple. Central’s Marcus Rivera (16 points, 7 rebounds) and Xavier McKenzie answered with 3-pointers before the Eagles finally put it away with the dunks by Doyle and Loughnane.

“Central is a good team and they battled,” Bill Loughnane said. “We tried to stay the course, get a few run outs, and play defense. A lot of people stepped up for us.”

His senior son had a team-high 25, Greg Cooper added 12, and Guerrier scored 11 of his 13 in the fourth. The trio all made big shots during the second half to never let Central come within two possessions.

Advertisement

No. 9 Central (16-6) fell behind in the second quarter as the Eagles flipped a 17-17 game into a 36-26 lead at halftime. The Raiders never recovered.

Senior guard Xavier McKenzie finished his stellar career with 25 points. After the dunk from Loughnane, Central coach Mark Dunham called a timeout and subbed McKenzie out. He was greeted with a standing ovation as he broke down on the bench.

“It’s hard to talk about X,” said Dunham of the four-year starter. “When Coach [John] Walsh left two years ago, Xavier called me and said I want you to be my coach. What he’s meant for the culture we’re trying to build is everything you want in a player and a kid. I have two daughters and I pray to God they end up with a kid like Xavier McKenzie.”

A four-year starter, Central Catholic senior Xavier Mckenzie (12) closed out his career with a 25-point night against BC High Saturday night. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

BC High senior Greg Cooper (3) drives the ball toward the basket in the third quarter of Saturday's Division 1 quarterfinal in Dorchester. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Andover 75, Wachusett 36 — Late in the first half, junior guard Ryan MacLellan tossed an alley-oop off the backboard to 6-foot-9 senior Aidan Cammann to give the third-seeded Warriors (21-2) a 31-18 lead, generating a roar from crowd at Dunn Gym. That momentum carried over to a dominant 44-16 run in the final 16 minutes into the quarterfinal win.

Cammann (20 points) and 6-7 frontcourt partner Logan Satlow (21 points) were unstoppable in the paint at both ends of the court. Wachusett simply did not have a big capable of checking either one, never mind the both. The duo combined for 41 of Andover’s 75 points.

Advertisement

“It’s a privilege to play with [Satlow],” said Cammann, “We feed off each other, I don’t know if there’s anyone in the state who has two bigs like this, it’s the best.”

Junior Anthony Zingarella led No. 11 Wachusett (18-5) with 11 points.

The offensive output was solid, but Andover coach Dave Fazio was more impressed with his team’s defense. “Our defense has been unbelievable all year long,” he said. “We just have to keep it up.”

Newton North 66, Needham 55 — The third-seeded Tigers (20-3) cut down the nets at their home gym after pulling away in the second half from Bay State Conference rival Needham (17-6) in front of a packed house.

Will Davis and Jose Padilla had 17 points apiece and Marat Belhouchet added 15 as North opened up a 53-35 lead midway through the fourth before a late barrage of Needham 3-pointers made it interesting in the final minute.

Newton North advances to play No. 2 Andover for a third time in the state semifinals Wednesday (7:15 p.m.) at Woburn High. The two teams split the previous two meetings.

“I’m really pleased with my guys,” Newton North coach Paul Connolly said. “They’ve been awesome all year long and to get to this point is great. Needham’s a great team and I have great respect for them and all their players.”

Advertisement

Despite committing 13 turnovers in the first 16 minutes, Newton North took a 22-18 lead into halftime. The Tigers cleaned up the miscues in the second half and utilized the 6-foot-8 Davis, who scored 15 in the second frame and proved to be a mismatch down low.

Belhouchet and Padilla each made a pair of triples and Florian Kuechen (12 points) complemented Davis in the post. The Tigers defense held Needham to below 40 points until the final minutes of the game.

“I think our defense was huge and when we keep a team in the 50s we should be good,” said Padilla. “Will was huge tonight. He can get a bucket whenever he wants. We trust him and he can get us open shots as well.”

Division 3 State

Norton 59, Old Rochester 39 — Senior guard Justin Marando scored 25 of his game-high 28 points in the final two quarters to power the fourth-seeded Lancers (18-5) to the state quarterfinal win over the 12th-seeded Bulldogs (16-7) at Wheaton College. Norton will play top-seeded St. Mary’s Tuesday night at Woburn High in the semifinals, the program’s first trip since 1989.

Saint Joseph Prep earned a Final Four banner, and a trip to the Division 4 semifinals after its win over TechBoston. Vitoria Poejo

Division 4 State

Saint Joseph Prep 69, Burke 64 — Trailing through the first 24 minutes, the sixth-seeded Phoenix (21-1) rallied with a 23-point fourth quarter to surge past No. 3 Burke (15-4) in a quarterfinal at Madison Park.

“At halftime, we told them that the third quarter has always been our quarter all year, and so we came out with energy and we knew we could play it out,” Saint Joseph Prep coach Kyle Callanan said.

Advertisement

Sophomore Nate Robertson (16 points) provided a spark in the third quarter.

“He had defense, rebounding, and scoring,” added the coach. “He did did it all, and he was our star.”

In the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Phoenix took the lead for the first time, 50-47, and Kendric Davila-Diaz (12 points) hit a 3 to push the lead to four with 4:30 left. SJP will play Snowden in the state semifinals. Sophomore Nahkeem paced Burke with 24 points and Ramsey Checo had 14.

Vitoria Poejo reported from Madison Park and Maxwell Smith from Andover. Doherty also reported from Newton North. Colin Bannen and Steven Sousa contributed.