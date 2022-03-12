The stops are what’s getting the Celtics started

As Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown hit an acrobatic layup or jumper, Cunningham or Jerami Grant or Marvin Bagley III countered with easy buckets of their own.

The Celtics had trouble getting stops all night against the Detroit Pistons, the lottery-bound team that has provided major issues for Boston this season. Behind rookie Cade Cunningham, the Pistons scored at will in stretches during the first three quarters.

The luxury of having a strong defense, which has been the benchmark of Celtics coach Ime Udoka throughout his first season, is this defense is suddenly capable of changing the game, even on nights when it appears susceptible.

Boston needed a late third-quarter push to take a 2-point lead entering the fourth quarter, and the Pistons appeared geared to push the Celtics until the final minutes or steal a win as it did here Feb. 16.

The TD Garden crowd was prepared for a battle to the finish. Instead, it became so bored with the Celtics’ defensive dominance in the fourth period, it started the wave when the game was decided.

The Celtics did not allow a Detroit field goal until 30.2 seconds left in the game, and finally shook off the Pistons, 114-103.

Nothing against the 18-49 Pistons has come easy this season but the Celtics are winning games in March they would have lost in November, and their defense has been steadily improving over this stretch, to the point where clampdowns in long stretches like this are not abnormal.

Udoka has instilled defensive principles on his players, so much so that Tatum repeatedly said “defense” as to why the Celtics have made this in-season resurrection.

The Celtics are first in the NBA in opponent field goal percentage, third in points allowed, and third in opponent 3-point percentage.

Cunningham, the poised rookie, tallied 27 points through three quarters and was primed for a career-high game. Instead, he was held scoreless in the fourth quarter on 0-for-6 shooting.

“Cunningham’s a hell of a player and he was going to work a little bit, but we got better as the game went,” Udoka said. “We wanted to increase our physicality, first off. And then we jumped up a little bit and went after them and that sparked some energy.

“We can lock in at times when we need to and to hold them to single digits for the most part in that quarter was impressive.”

What will foster a long Celtics’ playoff run is defense. There are going to be times when opposing offensive players are just better. The elite scorers will always score, get to the free throw line and carry offense. The Celtics are going to have to shut down teams in crucial stretches like they did Friday, when they turned a close, uncomfortable game into an easy win.

The league is just too good — even some of those losing teams — to avoid the occasional grinder, the hard game against an inferior team. For the past few years, the Celtics have had major issues with these games and it cost them playoff seedings.

The Celtics were fully aware Friday would be a challenge. They have just come off a stretch of wins over the Hawks, Grizzlies, Nets, and Hornets. They are soaring up the Eastern Conference standings, having tied the Chicago Bulls for fourth place with 13 games to play.

The Pistons play a physical style that helps them stay close in games. They are no typical lottery team. Detroit is a franchise on the rise and will add another lottery pick this summer.

The encouraging sign is the Celtics didn’t have to win with Tatum’s prolific scoring in the fourth quarter. What’s more, the Celtics were 8-for-23 shooting in the final period with Tatum scoring 6 points. This one was won with defense.

“It’s good to see [tough games],” Udoka said. “You don’t want it easy every night. You have to figure out ways to win, and score and defend against certain matchups and every team has a different style. And this one size-wise and physicality wise matches up well with us.

“I’m happy we can figure out how to get it done, keep our composure, play through, lock in defensively when we needed to.”

So the Celtics take this win and keep moving forward. They now have a string of seven games against Western Conference teams that includes a four-game road trip. The good news at this point in the season, the Celtics can rely on their defense. It’s been a process and there is occasional slippage or just better offenses, but this is what is going to keep the Celtics in NBA Finals contention, the ability to contain teams in those critical moments.

“Sometimes you are just going to have games where it’s a grind and they made it a grind,” guard Marcus Smart said. “We got our second wind in the second half and turned up the heat. That’s the defense we’ve been playing the last couple of games. That’s what we’ve been trying to pride ourselves on. We’re trying to build towards something to be great and we have games like that as moments for us to prove our maturity and our progression.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.