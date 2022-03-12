Charlie Coyle puts on a show, maintains Bruins’ dominance of Coyotes

Much like the Chicago Blackhawks that nearly pushed the Bruins to overtime on Thursday before a last-minute Boston winner, such teams can be pesky for those with their eyes on the postseason.

On the one hand, the Arizona Coyotes came into TD Garden riding a season-high four-game winning streak that suggested they were thriving, playing pressure-free hockey with the playoffs far out of reach.

“They’re feeling good about themselves right now and that can be dangerous,” coach Bruce Cassidy cautioned at morning skate. “No matter what team you are — whether you’re the No. 1 team or the last team or somewhere in between — if you start feeling good about your game, then that’s when teams can really hurt you.”

On the other hand, the Coyotes had lost 17 straight to the Bruins dating to the 2010-11 season opener in Prague. No matter how good the Coyotes felt about themselves, history wasn’t on their side.

No matter how good the Coyotes felt about themselves, history wasn’t on their side. And with a breakaway goal 3:21 from the end of the third period, Charlie Coyle made sure it stayed that way, sealing a 3-2 victory.

The Bruins were able to close a second straight game out with a third-period goal. They are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games, outscoring opponents 42-24 in that span as they head out on a four-game road trip leading to the trade deadline next Monday.

Their 18 consecutive victories against the Phoenix/Arizona franchise are the most by the Bruins against one team in their nearly 100-year history.

The Bruins got on the board first for the fifth straight game. Craig Smith jumped on a rebound just 2:33 in, then struck again at 10:49 of the first, giving him seven goals in his past five games and 13 this season. The first was a simple push of a Tomas Nosek shot into an open net.

The second came with with huge help from Coyle.

Coyle sealed the puck from two Coyotes defenders until he could get to the left circle and make a play. From the wall, he found Smith in the circle. Smith fired a shot that hit Trent Frederic and bounced into the slot, where Smith quickly poked it by Karel Vejmelka to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

It could have easily been uglier for Arizona. The Bruins put 14 shots on goal. David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron had seven combined looks, including three on the power play, but couldn’t connect.

Same went for 12 more in the second period, and the Coyotes beat the buzzer to cut the lead in half. Amid a flurry, former Boston University star Clayton Keller fired off the left post and past goalie Jeremy Swayman with 0.6 seconds left before intermission. The Bruins pleaded for a review, but it only confirmed Keller’s 25th goal of the season.

In the thick of a seven-game stretch without a goal, Brad Marchand winced when a prime scoring chance ended with a whiff early in the third. After Vejmelka got his pad on Marchand’s first shot attempt, Marchand got his own rebound and had a wide open net, but misfired high.

The Coyotes took advantage of Marchand’s missed opportunity. Matias Maccelli sent a slap shot in Swayman’s direction, but Barrett Hayton deflected it to Nick Ritchie on the other side of the net, and the former Bruin punched it to even the score at 2:15. Ritchie clanged a potential go-ahead goal off the post with about six minutes to go, but Swayman (27 saves) covered to set the stage for Coyle.

