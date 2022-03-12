Cowboys set to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to Browns

The Cleveland Browns agreed to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press Saturday. The Browns would send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, a three-time Pro Bowler, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams cannot complete the deal until the new league year begins Wednesday. Cooper would give the Browns a deep threat, filling the void left when Odell Beckham Jr. forced his release last season. He’d be a prime target for quarterback Baker Mayfield , assuming he returns as Cleveland’s starter following an injury-altered season. The Cowboys were intent on dealing Cooper, who signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension in 2019 and hasn’t produced the way Dallas had hoped. He was likely to be released if the Cowboys couldn’t strike a deal, and the Browns jumped at the chance to get the 27-year-old before he hit the market. Cooper spent the past four seasons with Dallas. He had 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. He has had five 1,000-yard seasons as a pro — two with Dallas, two with the Raiders and in the season he split with both teams after being traded in 2018.

In an unprecedented ruling against a club owner, the UK Premier League ordered Roman Abramovich to stop running Chelsea and sell up after he was sanctioned by the British government over Russia’s war on Ukraine and his close links to President Vladimir Putin. The league board’s decision to disqualify Abramovich from being a director accelerates the end of the Russian oligarch’s 19 years in control of the reigning world and European champions but the club that transformed into a perennial trophy winner by his investment is allowed to play on. League regulations would usually require Abramovich to relinquish control within 28 days but the British government now has a say in the sale process under the terms of the license that allows the team to continue operating despite the owner’s assets being frozen.

Brady watches Ronaldo make history

NFL great Tom Brady picked the perfect moment to come to Old Trafford in Manchester, England, to witness a rarity from Cristiano Ronaldo: A Manchester United hat trick. Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as professional football’s all-time leading scorer with 807 goals after the hat trick in a 3-2 win over Tottenham, ESPN reported. The all-time goal-scorer title in men’s football is much contested and FIFA does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to 1955. Brady made his way down to the field to exchange post-match thoughts and kick a ball with Ronaldo after the game. “Good playing,” Brady told Ronaldo. “You played great.”

Skiing

Shiffrin finishes ninth in slalom

Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger won the penultimate women’s World Cup slalom in Sweden as pre-race favorites Petra Vlhová and Mikaela Shiffrin both failed to make the podium. Vlhová was second after the opening run but dropped to fourth, while Shiffrin lost five positions in the final run and finished ninth. The American will take a 56-point lead over Vlhová in the overall standings into the World Cup Finals in France next week, which features one race in each of the four disciplines. Shiffrin is chasing her fourth overall title; Vlhová won her maiden title last season. Vlhová won five of the previous seven slaloms this season and has already locked up the slalom title; Shiffrin won the other two events … Olympic champion Marco Odermatt from Switzerland secured the first of two crystal globes he hopes to win this World Cup season. And claiming that second one seems a formality. Odermatt was runner-up to Henrik Kristoffersen in a giant slalom in Slovenia to lock up the discipline season title with two races to spare. His second place also helped Odermatt to close in on the overall title, generally regarded as the most important prize in Alpine skiing. The result gave Odermatt an insurmountable 207-point lead over Kristoffersen in the GS standings.

Tennis

Medvedev winner in No. 1 debut

Daniil Medvedev defeated Tomas Machac, 6-3, 6-2, in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., the Russian’s first tournament since ascending to No. 1 in the world. Earlier this week, Medvedev received a trophy commemorating his status atop the ATP Tour rankings. He displaced Novak Djokovic, who wasn’t allowed to enter the US to play because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev is among players from Russia and Belarus competing at Indian Wells without flags, symbols or anthems as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision to eliminate national identity was made by the International Tennis Federation and both tour. Rafael Nadal didn’t have it as easy in opening his pursuit of a fourth title at Indian Wells. He got pushed to the limit by practice partner Sebastian Korda before winning, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), giving Nadal a 16-0 record this year. Nadal is the latest big draw to pull out of the Miami Open, which starts March 21. His absence means that neither of the winners of this year’s first Grand Slam event will be in the tournament; Nadal won the Australian Open for his record-setting 21st major title, and women’s champion Ashleigh Barty also withdrew earlier this month.

MIscellany

Landeskog set for surgery

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Monday. There’s no timetable yet for Landeskog’s return. The Avalanche are in firm control of the top spot in the Western Conference standings and are eyeing their second straight Presidents’ Trophy, which goes to the team with the NHL’s best regular-season record. Landeskog has a team-leading 30 goals this season. It’s the second time in his career he’s reached the 30-goal plateau. In addition, the Avalanche signed goaltender Pavel Francouz to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season. The 31-year-old has a 10-3-1 record this season and a 2.46 goals-against average … Marie-Philip Poulin added another clutch goal against the United States by scoring 2:13 into overtime in Canada’s 4-3 win in a “Rivalry Rematch” in Pittsburgh, some three weeks after Poulin scored the final two goals in Canada’s 3-2 gold-medal win over the Americans at the Beijing Games. With teams playing three skaters aside, Poulin drove to the right post and had her centering pass deflect off US defender Megan Keller and through the legs of goalie Nicole Hensley. The game was a showcase for the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association at a time it is intensifying discussions with select NHL teams and corporate sponsors to launch a pro league within the next year … Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine missed Saturday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of lingering soreness in his left knee while guard Alex Caruso returned from a broken right wrist, giving the defense a big boost.

