Drew Fecteau helps Arlington boys’ hockey net a big Division 1 victory over Hingham

With a little more than a minute to play, senior captain Reid Malatesta netted an empty-net goal to seal a 4-2 victory for Arlington (19-4-2), which advances to face second-seeded Xaverian in a state semifinal. The Harbormen finish with a 20-4-1 record.

After sixth-seeded Arlington and third-seeded Hingham traded two power-play goals apiece during the first 42 minutes of action, Fecteau became the first player to score a five-on-five goal when he put home a rebound that broke a tie and gave the Spy Ponders a crucial one-goal lead with 2:31 remaining in Saturday’s Division 1 quarterfinal at Gallo Ice Arena.

It didn’t matter that Drew Fecteau had a clear view of a portion of the net sitting empty, the Arlington junior forward was still shocked to see the puck fly off his stick and into Hingham’s goal.

“I was shocked when I buried it,” said Fecteau, who corralled the rebound in the low slot after Jake Russell’s shot from the top of the faceoff circle ricocheted off Hingham senior goaltender Luke Merian’s right leg pad.

“It’s a team effort, it just happened to be me tonight,” Fecteau added. “It feels great though.”

Sophomore Jack Sadowski scored two power-play goals for Arlington, the first of which gave the Spy Ponders a 1-0 lead with 4:52 remaining in the second period. However, Hingham quickly answered with 2:36 left in the frame as senior Ryan Burns lit the lamp on a power play to send the two teams into the second intermission tied at 1.

Sadowski’s second goal came on a backdoor pass from Malatesta with 4:42 into the third period, though that lead just lasted 2 minutes before Hingham junior Aidan Brazel bested Arlington junior netminder Jake Davies on a man-advantage to even the score.

“We just have so much respect for coach Messina — they do such a great job,” Arlington coach John Messuri said about Hingham and its longtime coach, Tony Messina. “They’re kind of on the South Shore doing it and we’re kind of on the North Shore doing it. The programs are like twins almost that were separated. This game could’ve went either way.”

Messuri was quick to praise Malatesta for not only scoring the empty-netter, but also assisting on both of Sadowski’s goals.

“He’s the only guy we had from the [2020] Super 8 team two years ago who played regularly,” Messuri said of Malatesta. “He’s really tried to get these guys to understand what it takes to be the best team in the state and his leadership has been invaluable.”

BC High 1, Austin Prep 0 — Just 34 seconds into the quarterfinal matchup at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury, BC High freshman Joe Feinburg roofed a rebound past AP senior goaltender Anthony Beaulieu. For the remaining 44 minutes and 26 seconds, the No. 13 Eagles put on a defensive clinic in front of senior goaltender Jack Burke.

It was the second 1-0 win in as many games for Burke and the Eagles as they advance to the semifinals.

The tilt wasn’t without its close calls, however, especially a moment with just 40 seconds remaining in the third. No. 5 seed AP believed it scored the tying goal, but officials immediately ruled a hand pass before the puck crossed the line. After another frenzy in the final 40 seconds and another highlight-reel save by Burke, the Eagles were through.

Burke finished with 22 saves, but was quick to switch the focus to the guys in front of him.

“It’s not me, it’s the team honestly,” he said.

Coach John Flaherty knows how important it is to have a goaltender like Burke in the tournament.

“In any playoff at any level you need good goaltending,” he said, “You need a goalie making the saves they’re supposed to make and some spectacular ones, and that’s what we’ve had with Jack Burke.”

BC High has now not allowed a goal in more than 90 minutes against the highest level of competition. It does not get any easier for the Eagles, however. They will face off against Catholic Conference rivals and No. 1 seed St. John’s Prep, with whom they split their two meetings with in the regular season.

Division 2 State

Canton 3, Walpole 2 — Junior AJ Thomas scored with 3:53 remaining in overtime to power the third-seeded Bulldogs (21-2-1) past the sixth-seeded Timberwolves (13-8-2) in a Division 2 quarterfinal at Gallo Ice Arena. Canton will meet second-seeded Gloucester in a state semifinal.

Walpole junior Matt Bianculli tied the game at 2 with 11:29 remaining after senior Declan Hunter put the Timberwolves on the board midway through the second period.

Canton built a 2-0 lead behind a pair of goals by senior Andrew Valkanas before Thomas sealed the walkoff win in the extra frame, which featured 4-on-4 hockey.

“I looked up in the stands and everybody was going crazy,” Thomas said about the aftermath of his goal, which came from point-blank range after Walpole coughed up the puck on a failed clear attempt. “It was the time of my life — it was amazing.”

Canton senior Eamon Kelly recorded two assists, and senior Sean Connolly and sophomore Brendan Tourgee each tallied a helper.

Division 3 State

Hanover 2, Medway 1 — Freshman Nate Patch and senior Max DaSilva scored goals to help the third-seeded Hawks (16-7-1) overcome a 1-0 deficit and upend the sixth-seeded Mustangs in a quarterfinal at Gallo Ice Arena. Hanover will face second-seeded Scituate in the state semifinal (date/site TBD).

Junior Cole Davis bested Hanover junior goaltender Liam Monahan (19 saves) in the first period for Medway’s only goal.

“It’s not often that we’re down a goal to start a game,” Hanover coach Jonny Abban said. “It was good to see [our team] fight through it. I’m proud of the kids — we came today to life for another day against Scituate.”

Lynnfield 2, Hopedale 0 — Senior captain Chase Carney scored in the second period and junior captain Drew Damiani added an empty netter with 6.6 seconds to lift, lifting the No. 4 Pioneers (19-3-1) to the quarterfinal win at Stoneham Arena.

“I kept telling our guys that they are going to have to go through a few scares and we hadn’t experienced any yet so it’s good to have gone through that, having to survive and advance,” said Lynnfield coach Jon Gardner, whose team won its first two tournament games by a combined 17-1.

Senior goaltender Phinneas Mitchener backstopped the Pioneers, posting his second shutout of the tournament. With the win, Lynnfield advances to the semifinal round for the first time since 1996, and will face top-seeded Marlborough.

“All we have been doing for the last 10 years is trying to teach kids to lean into fighting off adversity and being ambitious. We had a lot of lofty goals at the start of the season and we’ve achieved a lot of them,” Gardner said.

Scituate 6, Nashoba 1 — Dylan McDonald scored 28 seconds into the game and the No. 2 seed Sailors (18-7) were off and running toward their first state semifinal berth in five years with the victory at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.

It took awhile for Scituate to pull away, as it stayed a 1-0 game until Danny Brown and James Sullivan added goals late in the second period.

Brendan Boyle pushed it to 4-0 in the third and, after Kameron Pierce got the No. 7 Wolves (18-4) on the board, Teagan Pratt and Andrew Belsan closed out the victory for the Sailors.

Division 4 State

Norwell 7, Assabet 1 — Griffin Vetrano and Ronan Schipani scored a pair of goals and the top-seeded Clippers (21-1) used a five-goal second period to roll to the quarterfinal win at The Bog in Kingston.

Kevin Leary scored the lone goal in the first period before Norwell took off with tallies from Quinn Simmons, Timmy Ward, Vetrano and then Schipani’s pair. Vetrano iced the Clippers’ trip to the state semifinals in the third before the No. 9 Aztecs (14-6) broke the shutout in the final minute.

Watertown 2, Grafton/Blackstone Valley 1 — Mauricio Souza’s goal 54 seconds into the second period opened the scoring, and Alec Banosian’s power play tally was the game-winner for the second-seeded Raiders (13-9-1) at John A. Ryan Skating Arena. Watertown advances to face No. 3 seed Stoneham in the state semifinals.

