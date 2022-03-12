Emotional victory propels Xaverian into Division 1 boys’ hockey semifinals

“Mikey” is Xaverian freshman Michael McGrath, who was seriously injured Tuesday in a Milton accident that claimed the life of his father, Michael. The younger McGrath had been skating with the Hawks varsity team for more than a month and several members of the team, as well as coach Dave Spinale, recently visited him in the hospital.

With a banner proclaiming “For Mikey” taped behind their bench, the second-seeded Hawks got a late goal from Max Lockwood to defeat No. 7 Belmont, 2-1, in the Division 1 quarterfinals in front of an energetic capacity crowd of 1,200 on AJ Quetta Rink at the New England Sports Village.

Drawing motivation from a teammate’s recovery following a tragic car crash, the Xaverian hockey team wasn’t going to let a red-hot goalie stand in its way Saturday.

“It’s inspiration,” Spinale said. “The guys have rallied around him … He’s fighting so hard. We just pray for that family. We hope they heal.”

Xaverian players look into the stands at New England Sports Village as they celebrate their victory. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Lockwood, whose game-winner came with 3:12 to play, reflected on the emotional atmosphere.

“He’s a great kid, a great family,” Lockwood said. “It’s nice to see not just the hockey team, but the whole Xaverian community rallying around him. We’re praying for them and hoping for a speedy recovery.”

On the ice, the biggest obstacle the Hawks (19-3-1) faced was Marauders senior goalie Ryan Griffin, who turned away 43 shots in a brilliant performance.

“He’s just an incredible goaltender,” first-year Belmont coach Tim Foley said. “He’s a momentum breaker. I’ve been saying that all year. He can hang in there and break the momentum of a team that has momentum on us.”

Xaverian certainly had that, peppering the net with at least 10 shots in every period and out-shooting Belmont 45-20 for the game. The Hawks got on the board midway through the first period when Lockwood found junior Joe DiMartino with a cross-crease pass. Belmont answered with a shorthanded goal from junior Shay Donahue, who put home his own rebound with 2:31 left in the second period.

Xaverian continued to apply pressure, sending 17 shots at the net in the third period before Lockwood connected off an assist from sophomore Will Irving.

In the semifinals, Xaverian will face the winner of No. 3 Hingham and No. 6 Arlington, who played later Saturday night.