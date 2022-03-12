Hey, baseball owners and players, does the game really matter to you?

I’m not here to scream and yell, merely to remind you of the solemn obligation you have to preserve something that has been a significant part of American culture for more than 160 years.

Hallelujah! You finally have a deal. But don’t think this is the end of the story.

Start with this. As far into the 20th century as 1960, the three most popular sports in America were, in this order, 1. baseball; 2. boxing; 3. horse racing.

Pro football wasn’t even No. 4, let alone where it is today at the top of the pecking order. College football was bigger. The NFL’s ascendancy began with the famous 1958 Colts-Giants sudden-death overtime classic. Pete Rozelle & Co. took it from there with masterful marketing.

So, where is boxing today? The 1950s were still a time when there were eight weight classes, and though only boxing diehards knew who were champs of the bantamweight, flyweight, and featherweight divisions at any given time, all-around sports fans always knew who were champs of the lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light-heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions. Heavyweight title fights were stop-the-presses events, always.

Today? In this world of alphabet soup governing bodies, nobody aside from the hardest of hard-core fans knows anything about anybody. Quick, who’s the heavyweight champ? Better yet, how many are there? I don’t know and I don’t care, and neither do you.

Horse racing was big, if only because a track was the only place to do some legal betting on anything outside of Las Vegas. Now there is a five-week Triple Crown season, plus Saratoga and the Breeders’ Cup. Period. Tracks have disappeared all over the country. Anybody been to Rockingham lately? When I joined the Globe in 1968, we had two horse racing writers. ‘Nuff said.

So, what I’m saying is simply that if you’re not careful, this could happen to you.

In my day — yes, I will resort to that timeworn reference — summers were spent playing baseball. It might be one-on-one against a backstop, which in my neighborhood would be a garage. It might be three-on-three with a rubber ball or a tennis ball. If we scraped together enough people, we might even troop a couple of blocks to play hardball on a real diamond. And then after a day of playing various forms of baseball, I would put on my uniform, hop on my blue Schwinn, and pedal to my Little League game. Sure, we played other kids’ games, but baseball was the No. 1 choice of activity.

So, tell me. When’s the last time anyone, anywhere in America, saw kids playing any kind of pickup baseball?

And baseball cards? Trading them? Attaching them to the spokes of your bike? To today’s young people that would be science fiction material.

I don’t see any kids having a catch these days. But I do see them tossing a lacrosse ball around.

Ooh, there’s so much on my mind. Hey, owners, you know what’s an abomination? Sunday night baseball, that’s what. As I recall it came into existence as a concession to scorching hot afternoons in pre-Astrodome Houston. Now it’s all about TV money. Well, it stinks. Nobody likes it.

But what’s just as bad is the near universal abandonment of Saturday afternoon baseball. You idiot owners have eliminated the best opportunities for people to take their offspring to a game. How hard is that to understand?

And you players, get over yourselves about how to play the game. The games are too long, and you don’t give a damn. We need a strictly enforced pitch clock. Ah, but we also need a strictly enforced rule to keep batters in the box unless stumbling away from an inside pitch. You can request a timeout, understanding it might not be granted.

I know you players aren’t responsible for the ridiculous parade of pitchers. That’s on the managers and the analytics nerds. And you players are being dragged into the dreaded “three outcome” game by your superiors. I get that.

In terms of defense, we are in a Golden Age, with more great athletes at positions such as shortstop and center field than ever. We need more balls in play so we can watch these artists do their thing.

Look, everybody, you are all custodians of a great game. Baseball is truly the thinking person’s game. I have long maintained that there is more conversational fodder available in baseball than the other three (four, if you count soccer) put together. But you must keep up with the times. The only significant adjustment to the game in the last 100 years was the American League’s institution of the DH in 1973. But baseball was stupidly played with two sets of rules for 48 years, something that never made sense.

By the way, you don’t get to take a bow over finally instituting a universal DH. It should have been done 30 years ago.

One more thing: The ongoing emasculation of the minor leagues is depressing and counterproductive. I admit to being biased, since my first book was an extensive examination of life in the minors from the perspective of the players, coaching personnel, and owners. Minor league baseball is a vibrant, beloved slice of Americana and you owners simply do not get it.

You guys are being threatened on all sides. Now there is even a phenomenon known as eSports, which I will never appreciate. But it’s real, and it’s growing.

Take a deep breath and think about your game and its history. You’ve got the most well-known popular song attached to any sport in “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” You’ve got an unsurpassed literary connection in novels such as Bernard Malamud’s “The Natural.” There is nothing comparable in football, basketball, or hockey.

Your sport has even taken root in the language.

“I’ll take a raincheck on that.”

“What’s your ballpark estimate?”

“He’s got two strikes on him before he even starts.”

Renowned French-American historian Jacques Barzun rhapsodized as follows in a 1954 essay: “Whoever wants to know the heart and mind of America had better learn baseball, the rules, and reality of the game.” But even then something foul was in the air. By 2007 he had recanted, cursing the greed he felt had infested the sport.

Perhaps you’ll never be No. 1 again, but you have an obligation to provide the best product you can. As the late, and truly great, author Robert B. Parker once said, “Baseball is the most important thing in life that doesn’t matter.”

We all know what he meant, but it does matter to me.

My question to you owners and players is, “Does it truly matter to you?”

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.