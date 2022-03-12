Jack Ahcan sits, but defenseman has made his mark in extended chance with Bruins

“It’s tough when a guy scores a goal and you take him out,” said Cassidy, but added he didn’t want to break up the No. 3 pairing of Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton in order to make room for Ahcan.

Coach Bruce Cassidy plugged Grzelcyk back in the second defensive pairing with Brandon Carlo, squeezing Jack Ahcan , who scored his first career goal in the second period Thursday.

Matt Grzelcyk returned to the Bruins lineup after missing Monday’s loss to Los Angeles due to an upper-body injury and Thursday’s win over Chicago with an unspecified ailment.

The 24-year-old has done four NHL stints this season, and this was the first time he was able to play in more than one game. He was leading AHL Providence defensemen with six goals when he was recalled on Feb. 23 as the Bruins started their six-game road trip. The time on the road, though Ahcan didn’t play until the team returned to Boston, gave him a chance to get more comfortable, and Cassidy said the experience — plus the goal — should benefit him next time he gets the call.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“What he’ll take from it is some confidence that he can make some plays offensively,” Cassidy said. “A memory he’ll never forget. You never forget your first goal. Hopefully next time he’s in, he’s that much better for it and gets a head start.”

Advertisement

Cassidy talked to Ahcan earlier this week about similarities between himself, Grzelcyk, and fellow undersized defenseman Torey Krug — who recorded his 400th career point Saturday with St. Louis. Those similarities make it difficult to keep both Ahcan and Grzelcyk on the roster.

“Jack is a guy that can go in when a guy like Grizz is out,” Cassidy said. “Comparable games. Grizz is obviously much further along in his career. But Jack, if he ever kind of gets to his ceiling or towards that, he can be kind of a Grizz, Torey player, you would think.”

Advertisement

The 5-foot-9 Ahcan, Cassidy noted, doesn’t lack for confidence.

“I see a little bit more of that with Jack,” the coach said. “I don’t see it in a negative way at all. I think you have to have some confidence, especially if you’re undersized. You’ve probably had to prove people wrong your whole life, so you need a bit of that.”

Brandon Carlo’s ceiling

Brandon Carlo’s offensive assertiveness ebbs and flows. He took 41 shots over the first 19 games of the season, then 31 over the next 21. Since February, he’s taken 25 in 16 games.

Cassidy wants to see Carlo tap into his offensive potential, and he’s willing to be patient with the 25-year-old defenseman as he figures it out.

“We’re trying to grow his game offensively,” Cassidy said. “What happens with Brandon, if it doesn’t work out that particular play, he’s hard on himself. So now he all of a sudden regresses. So we’ve got to get him to get over the hump of, OK, it’s not the end of the world. We want you to make some plays when they’re there.

“Grow your game with the puck, but if you fail, you can’t look at that, ‘Well, that’s it, I’m not trying it again.’ You have to monitor your situation. Risk, reward.”

Carlo had five goals and six assists in 56 games this season entering Saturday, a plus-2 averaging 19 minutes, 41 seconds of ice time.

Advertisement

“The puck play, we’re going to continue to work on him with. Because that’s an area that I believe that’s in him to be a little bit better with the puck, a little bit more efficient, expedite a little better,” Cassidy said. “And he’s still young. He has to build that. He’s got to want to do it and we’ve got to have some patience because he’s still a young defenseman. That’s a part of his game that can get better.”

Unprecedented success?

. . .

The Bruins entered Saturday with a 17-game winning streak against the Coyotes, tied with their 1992-95 run against Ottawa for their longest against any franchise. (Boston went 20-0-2 in its first 22 meetings against the reformed Senators.) The Bruins last lost to Arizona when they were still the Phoenix Coyotes, a season-opening 5-2 defeat in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct. 9, 2010 . . . The Bruins start a four-game road trip on Tuesday in Chicago against the Blackhawks, then play Wednesday in Minnesota, Friday in Winnipeg, and next Monday in Montreal.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.