Jackie Bradley Jr., back with the Red Sox, plans to ‘just do the opposite of what I did last year’

A few Red Sox went through informal workouts at the ballpark. A few fans hovered on the perimeters of the practice fields. There were a couple of face-to-face interviews between ballplayers and reporters. No one Zoomed anyone and the only masks in sight were catcher’s masks.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was almost like the old days at JetBlue Park Saturday morning. It was almost like we were back to 2020 and the whole COVID thing never happened.

For the first time since 2020.

Like nothing ever happened.

That’s right, sports fans. After a one-year hiatus with the Milwaukee Brewers, JBJ — the one you’ve loved for all these years — is back with the Red Sox.

After a light workout Saturday, while his beautiful, growing (third child due next month) family waited for him, Bradley took a few moments to speak with media members, commenting for the first time since Chaim Bloom reacquired him Dec. 1, minutes before baseball locked down for the winter.

“I guess you could call it a shocker,” Bradley said. “I had no idea that it was going to happen. I didn’t have full time to process it because I was at a wedding when I heard.”

That would be Mookie Betts’s wedding, to be exact. In Los Angeles.

“It was during the reception,” recalled Bradley. “We weren’t allowed to have our phones. I happened to come out to call my wife. It was like 7 or 8 at night where I was. I called to check on the kids . . . five seconds after I hung up the phone, I got the call with [Brewers president David Stearns] saying, ‘We just traded you. And it’s back to the Red Sox.’ "

All of Red Sox Nation knows the book on JBJ: good field, no hit.

Make that great field.

Bradley was drafted by Theo Epstein and Co. in 2011. He played parts of eight seasons with the Red Sox and many claim he’s the best defensive center fielder they have ever seen. The man is an absolute highlight reel.

Not so much as a hitter.

JBJ is a career .230 batsman who strikes out a lot and doesn’t walk much. He’s certainly had his moments. In his All-Star season of 2016, Bradley hit .267 with 26 homers and 87 RBIs. In the Sox’ championship run of 2018, Bradley was MVP of the ALCS against Houston, driving in nine runs with two homers in only five games.

He became a free agent after the COVID-shortened 2020 season and signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Brewers (Scott Boras is good, people).

Bradley’s lone season with the Brew Crew was a disaster. He lost his job in the starting lineup, hitting .163 with 132 strikeouts (only 28 walks) in 428 plate appearances. His numbers made the Mendoza Line look like Kilimanjaro. It was one of the worst single-season offensive performances in major league history.

And then Bloom went out and traded Hunter Renfroe (31 homers, 96 RBIs) to reacquire Bradley and a couple of prospects (those prospects had better be good).

“Baseball is strange, so I don’t really think you can look too deep into things,” said Bradley. “Maybe it was meant to be.”

He makes no excuses for what happened in 2021.

“Obviously, I played terrible,” said the outfielder who’ll turn 32 next month. “I didn’t like the way I performed. I’ve got to be better and get better. I definitely don’t want the taste of how last year was so I have to move on, learn from it, and make adjustments . . . everything was bad last year.”

When he was asked how he could turn things around, Bradley went into full George Costanza, bizarro mode: “Just do the opposite of what I did last year.”

He’ll have the benefit of the JBJ Love Society, an unofficial cult of fans who have decided they’ll take Bradley’s bat if they can see him patrol the Fenway lawn every day.

I asked him what it’s like to know he’s coming home to a place where everybody knows his name . . . and roots for him.

“There’s a lot of positive reinforcements,” he acknowledged. “It’s amazing. The people are able to reach out. With social media, a lot people think of it as negative, but there’s a lot of positive that comes out of it, as well. I think it’s all on how you use it. It’s good to hear from everybody.

“I don’t know if it will necessarily help me. Help me is putting the work in and getting the job done and executing. Obviously, it’sa good thing to be supported. It keeps you motivated.”

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.