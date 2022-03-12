Marcelo Mayer, the Red Sox’ top prospect, already looks destined for the big leagues

The book included several anecdotes from veteran scouts such as Brandy Davis of the Phillies saying with absolute confidence that they could tell a lot about a player’s professional potential just by watching how he carried himself before a game or around his teammates.

Baseball Prospectus did fans of the game a service in 2013 when it republished and updated “Dollar Sign on the Muscle” by Kevin Kerrane , a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the world of amateur scouting first published in 1984.

Future big leaguers, they said, were often identifiable before they stepped on the field.

Given all the advances in player evaluation and technology in the years since, it sounds implausible. Laughable, even.

Then you watch 19-year-old shortstop Marcelo Mayer over several days in Red Sox minor league camp and it starts to make sense.

Alex Cora certainly believes it.

“People gravitate to [Mayer], which is great,” he said. “To see him, he gets it. He understands.”

Mayer was the fourth overall pick of the draft last July and was signed to a $6.64 million bonus. The Red Sox were stunned when he was still available with that pick as Mayer was regarded as the best overall talent in the draft.

But the Pirates cut an under-slot deal for Louisville catcher Henry Davis. The Rangers and Pirates then took righthanders Jack Leiter and Jackson Jobe. That left Mayer for the Red Sox and they pounced.

Scouting director Paul Toboni dialed it back to 1984 that night when he was asked about Mayer.

“The first thing that jumped out to you about the kid — this sounds crazy — is how he interacts with people. Just walking into the park and how mature he is and what a leader he is,” Toboni said. “It jumps out at you from the get-go.”

Mayer talks to teammates in English and Spanish, pays rapt attention to the coaches, and even fist-bumps the groundskeepers as he comes off the field.

When the Red Sox arranged for Mayer to talk to the four reporters from Boston who were covering the camp, he shook hands with everybody first and introduced himself.

“In the clubhouse, in the meetings, his willingness to help everybody … he doesn’t have to do that,” Cora said. “We signed him to get to the big leagues, not to be a translator, but it comes easy to him. He’s a good teammate.”

Marcelo Mayer is already doing all the right things, on and off the field. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

This is not to suggest Mayer isn’t physically talented. At 6 feet 3 inches he plays defense with a fluid ease. His actions around the bag suggest a player with far more experience, and he has a strong, accurate arm.

“I go to him for advice. You watch him play defense and it’s what you want to look like,” said second baseman Nick Yorke, the team’s first-round pick in 2020.

After a 35-game high school season last spring and a series of workouts for teams headed into the draft in July, the Sox broke in Mayer slowly. He played 26 games in the Florida Complex League starting Aug. 5 and hit .275 with an .817 OPS.

At the same time, Mayer started weight training for the first time in his career. He’s up to 190 pounds.

“It has changed me a lot,” Mayer said. “You get stronger, you hit the ball harder. You’re faster.”

Mayer arrived at minor league camp preparing for a season that is likely to start at Low A Salem. He’s ready.

“It’s everything I expected. I knew it would be a lot of hard work, a lot of games, and taking care of my body,” he said. “Trust the process. Trust that my ability with hard work is going to take me where I want to be.

“The biggest thing for me is from the neck up. It’s just being to sit on the off-speed [pitches]; be able to swing at strikes [and] take balls. I want to be present every day and work hard.”

Mayer’s all-around talent, sense of purpose, and inclusive personality brings to mind the impact a young David Wright had on the Mets or how quickly Xander Bogaerts came to be respected as a leader in the Red Sox clubhouse.

Nothing is guaranteed. As Mayer himself said, plenty of first-round picks don’t make it. But the Sox put in the work on Mayer, and so far he’s everything they envisioned.

In October 2020, Toboni went to California to see Mayer work out with some other Red Sox scouts. They chatted for about 10 minutes.

Six months later, Toboni was off to the side watching Mayer take batting practice before a game.

“He takes a swing and looks back and says, ‘Paul, what are you doing here?’ It hit me that I spent 10 minutes with this kid and he doesn’t know me from Joe down the street. But he has such a natural charisma and a way about him. It’s so evident. You see it in how he encourages his teammates in such a genuine way. He’s such an incredible kid and we’re lucky to have him.”

NUMBERS DON’T LIE

Ugueto made big first impression

Miguel Ugueto stood out in minor league camp after a strong performance in the Florida Complex League. Peter Abraham

It was enjoyable to spend a week covering minor league camp while waiting for the lockout to end. One of the players who stood out was 19-year-old outfielder Miguel Ugueto from Venezuela.

Ugueto hit .331 with an .898 OPS, 26 runs, and 20 RBIs in 35 games in the Florida Complex League. It was an unexpected performance for a player the Red Sox signed to a modest $10,000 bonus.

“It didn’t surprise me. I was preparing for that type of season,” Ugueto said in a mixture of English and Spanish. “I knew if I stayed focused I could do it.”

Ugueto has an awkward swing, but his hands are so quick that he gets to the ball and can drive it. How that swing will play against better pitching will be the test. But when the major league coaches were watching the prospects, Ugueto quickly became a topic of conversation.

“A very interesting player, to say the least,” assistant general manager Eddie Romero said.

Ugueto is 6-2, 185 pounds. He’s added 15 pounds since signing, a product of the team’s workout program and better nutrition. He’s working hard to learn English and wrote out his goals for the season in English.

“The program they had at the academy in the Dominican Republic was great for me,” he said. “If you work hard every day you’re going to improve.”

Ugueto is from La Guaira, a large coastal city in northern Venezuela. He grew up in a baseball family, one of his cousins having played professionally. His father and stepfather are avid fans of the game.

“This is my dream, playing baseball for an organization like the Red Sox,” Ugueto said. “I think last year was just the beginning for me.”

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Nick Yorke arrived in Fort Myers in late January for the minor league minicamp for 28 top prospects and stayed through the official start of minor league spring training this past week.

“This is my job now,” he said. “I wasn’t going to go home and come back.”

▪ The cancellation of the Rule 5 Draft was good news for the Sox, who left righthanders Durbin Feltman and Thaddeus Ward unprotected along with outfielder Gilberto Jimenez and utility player Ceddanne Rafaela.

It’s questionable whether any of them would have been taken. But the Sox were worried enough to ban fans from minor league spring training to keep any scouts from opposing teams from slipping in.

They would have seen that Feltman returned in better shape following a 2021 season that saw him post a 2.96 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 39 games for Portland and Worcester.

ETC.

Delving into the new CBA

More overseas series look to be on the way in the new collective bargaining agreement. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

By now you know the main provisions of the new collective bargaining agreement. But there were some interesting details that will have a big impact on the game.

Starting in 2023, the schedule will not be geared as heavily toward division play. Teams will play at least one series against every team in both leagues. That’s good news for Red Sox fans in places such as Cincinnati, Denver, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and St. Louis. The Sox have visited those cities only occasionally for interleague play.

From 2023-27, MLB plans to play games in the Dominican Republic, England, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and a still to be determined country in Asia. You can bet the Red Sox will be asked to make one of those trips.

Players will have more freedom to work for sports betting companies in promotional capacity. So you likely will see notable players encouraging you to bet on baseball in the states where that is legal.

Before you bring up Pete Rose, players will not be allowed to bet on games.

Teams will have the option of selling advertising patches on their uniforms or helmets. This is commonplace in soccer and now in the NBA. But it would be a shame to have classic uniforms such as the Red Sox, Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals sullied by advertisements.

A player can now be optioned only five times within a season. This should cut down on the revolving door of pitchers, at least to some degree.

The 12-team playoffs will grant byes to the two division winners with the most victories in each league. The remaining four teams will play a best-of-three series with the higher seed hosting all three games.

The Division Series will be the top seed vs. the winner of the 4-5 series and the second seed vs. the 3-6 winner.

There won’t be any more tiebreaker games to get into the playoffs. Ties will be broken with a formula much like the NFL does.

New rules will be determined starting in 2023 by an 11-person Joint Competition Committee of four active players, an umpire, and six selections by MLB.

In theory, Rob Manfred could stack the committee and push through any rules he wanted. But hopefully one of those six choices would be an independent voice involved in the game on a regular basis. Somebody like Jayson Stark of The Athletic or ESPN’s Tim Kurkijan.

That group could implement a new rule with 45 days’ notice to the teams and players.

All 18 teams that fail to make the playoffs will be in a lottery for the top six draft picks. The teams with the three fewest wins will each have a 16.5 percent shot at the top pick. Will that discourage tanking? It should at least help.

The $50 million bonus pool for pre-arbitration players will include $2.5 million for winning the MVP or Cy Young with $1.75 million for second and $1.5 million for third. The Rookie of the Year gets $750,000 with the second-place finisher getting $500,000. Any All-MLB choices would get $1 million and second-teamers $500,000.

The rest of the allocations will be determined by WAR. A player would receive only the highest bonus he is eligible for, not two.

In addition, players who finish first or second in the Rookie of the Year voting also would be credited with a full year of service time if they did not spend a full season on the roster.

This could be a problem for the BBWAA, which votes for the awards. Writers should not be in a position where voting for an award could determine how much any player they cover gets paid.

The draft-and-follow is back. Teams will be allowed to take a player in the domestic draft and retain his rights if he attends junior college and sign him after the season (and before the next draft) for as much as $225,000.

Anything over that amount could count against a team’s bonus pool. The draft-and-follow was eliminated 14 years ago. Notable draft-and-follows include Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Roy Oswalt, and Mark Buehrle.

Players on the 40-man roster also received pay hikes for when they are playing in the minor leagues. Players in their first major league contract would get at least $57,200. The previous minimum was $46,600. For players on their second major league contract, it climbed from $93,000 to $114,100.

The new CBA is initially being viewed as being beneficial to the players. But the 30 team representatives and the eight players who are members of the executive subcommittee voted only 26-12 in favor of the deal.

Extra bases

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava is making a smooth transition to coaching. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Daniel Nava has made a big impression on the Dodgers. The former Red Sox outfielder was a coach with their Arizona Complex League team last season and is expected to be named to their Triple A staff for this season. Nava, 39, wrapped up his playing career in 2019. He was with the Red Sox from 2010-15 … The Rockies are a constant source of mystery among executives from other clubs. They were at it again this past week, firing director of research and development Scott Van Lenten after five months on the job. The former Nationals executive was hired to drag the Rockies into the modern age by building out a staff of analysts. But Van Lenten’s vision apparently did not match what the Rockies had in mind … Matt Szczur retired after 11 seasons in pro ball, five of them in the majors. At 32, he’s going to pursue a career as an artist. Szczur played in 107 games for the 2016 Cubs but was left off the playoff roster. Anthony Rizzo used his bat to homer against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS … People in Braves camp are buzzing about second-year pro Ryan Cusick, the 22-year-old righthander from Sudbury and Avon Old Farms in Connecticut. Cusick was the 24th pick of the draft out of Wake Forest last summer and struck out 34 in 16⅓ innings over six Low A starts. Cusick got through college with a fastball and slider and is now working on a changeup. Avon Old Farms has produced two big leaguers, Juan Nieves and George Springer … Happy birthday to 2018 World Series champion Sandy León, who is 33. He played for the Red Sox from 2015-19. León was purchased from the Nationals shortly after Christian Vázquez had season-ending elbow surgery. He went on to start 305 games for the Sox over five seasons, earning a reputation for his defensive play and ability to work with pitchers. León is with the Guardians on a minor league contract. Mike Aviles is 41. The infielder was with the Red Sox from 2011-12, part of a 10-year career in the majors that saw him play every position except pitcher and catcher. Aviles was an unlikely big leaguer. He attended Division 2 Concordia College in Bronxville, N.Y., and was signed to a $1,000 bonus by the Royals when he was drafted in 2003.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.