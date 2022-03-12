The NFL is a quarterback league like never before

There is a literal arms race taking place in the NFL. The most high-profile position in all of American team sports has never meant more or cost more. The Broncos surrendered two first-round picks, two second-round picks, two starters (tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris), and threw in failed QB Drew Lock to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seahawks on Tuesday, escaping the passer purgatory they’ve been locked in since Peyton Manning retired following a Super Bowl-winning 2015 season.

It’s simple. Upgrading your arm in residence is the simplest and fastest way to get a leg up. Who lines up under center is at the epicenter of Super Bowl contention.

There’s an adage in politics and journalism that goes “follow the money.” In the NFL, you could adapt that aphorism to “follow the quarterbacks” because that’s where teams are spending the most time, effort, resources, assets, and money to improve their rosters — and their chances of winning.

There are a plethora of teams eager to improve their position at the most important position in the game. They range from clubs merely trying to acquire a capable, competent QB (Carson Wentz going to the Commanders for another try at recapturing his fleeting MVP form) to teams like the Broncos determined to make a QB quantum leap.

Quarterbacks have become the league’s most valuable commodity, and like single-family homes in an overheated housing market, their value is only going up. The demand for difference-maker QBs outstrips the supply.

That’s why despite a possible suspension from the NFL and civil liability resulting from disgusting and disturbing allegations contained in lawsuits by 22 women alleging sexual misconduct — and two instances of sexual assault — while providing massage services to him, Deshaun Watson is in demand. On Friday, a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, declined to indict Watson on nine criminal charges stemming from the allegations.

A Texas grand jury declined to bring charges against Deshaun Watson, whose trade market will likely heat up despite the accusations. Callaghan O'Hare/NYT

Rest assured some QB-needy team will swallow the PR pill of Watson, no matter how distasteful it may be, and the Texans will auction him off to the highest bidder.

Watson, 26, is a three-time Pro Bowler. He didn’t play last season while collecting his full salary after demanding a trade, which was stymied by the allegations against him. But in 2020, he led the NFL in passing yards (4,823), threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes, and completed 70.2 percent of his passes. He’s an elite QB in his prime.

Teams are doing everything they can to acquire elite quarterbacks or bending over backward to keep them because nothing in the NFL moves the needle toward success more.

See the contortionist act and four-year, $200 million contract Green Bay has served up to try to placate the NFL’s answer to Kyrie Irving, Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, Bill Belichick is the contrarian, failing to osculate the backside of the best quarterback ever, Tom Brady. But even Belichick had to bend to the NFL’s new order. When Mac Jones fell into his lap at No. 15 overall in the 2021 draft, he didn’t trade back. Nope, he took a quarterback in the first round for the first time in his storied career.

Now, the Patriots have to pray that no more elite quarterbacks land in their path and the hands of AFC rivals before Jones becomes one himself. With Brady, the Patriots were always at the top of the quarterback heap. Now, they’re staring up at a large pile above them in the AFC.

Speaking of Brady, he’s officially unofficially retired. But the coy QB could return for a 23d season if his hometown 49ers come calling, looking for a QB to put wonder boy coach Kyle Shanahan over the top.

Shanahan came so close with Brady’s erstwhile understudy, Jimmy Garoppolo, advancing to the Super Bowl in 2019 and the NFC Championship game last season. Jimmy G figures to be on the move via trade to a team in search of a better passer plight.

Replacing Garoppolo with the Real Thing in Brady would alter the balance of power in the NFC West.

With his trade to the Broncos, Russell Wilson rounds out the most quarterback-stacked division in football in the AFC West. Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

But it’s the AFC West that looms as a microcosm of the league. With Wilson’s arrival in Denver, the division boasts him, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert of the Chargers, and Derek Carr of the Raiders.

According to NFL Research, it will be the first time in 10 years that a division will have all four of its presumptive starters with Pro Bowls on their résumés. The last time was the AFC West in 2012.

The NFL is a copycat league. While rules changes and evolutionary elements of offensive football have been pushing the game more toward signal-callers, it’s undeniable that the outcome of the 2021 season is playing a part in the quarterback chase.

The Rams sold out and mortgaged two first-round picks and a third-rounder to upgrade from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford. It won them a Super Bowl.

The other three members of football’s Final Four also made huge investments at the position.

The AFC champion Bengals, who hadn’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, transformed their organization and their football fate by drafting Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020. Bengals fans who had begun to believe such a QB was a cryptid now know just how real the difference such a QB can make is.

The Chiefs traded two first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up to No. 10 in the 2018 draft to select Mahomes. The rest is history.

No team poured more into the position than the 49ers. They swapped three first-round picks and a 2022 third-rounder to ascend from No. 12 to No. 3 last year and draft Trey Lance. Yet, they also kept Garoppolo at a cost of $25 million. It was a sound investment.

There’s likely to be more movement in the QB market as the NFL kicks off its new League Year at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Maybe Kirk Cousins of the Vikings is this year’s Stafford, a maligned NFC North quarterback with a reputation for putting up more stats than meaningful victories who benefits from a change of scenery.

Maybe a team that is just a quarterback away, the Titans, decides to bite the sizable salary- cap bullet with Ryan Tannehill and go good QB hunting. Tannehill has a prohibitive $57.4 million dead money cap charge if released, but that’s reduced to $28.4 million if Tennessee trades him before June 1.

Follow the quarterback tracks to know what direction teams are headed.

Calling the NFL a quarterback league — like the prolific passers themselves — has never been more accurate.

