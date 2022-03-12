Northeastern women’s hockey team stops two-time defending national champion Wisconsin in NCAA quarterfinal

A bodychecking penalty gave Northeastern (31-4-2) an early power-play opportunity, and the Huskies capitalized, with Katy Knoll flicking a rebound past Badgers goaltender Kennedy Blair to give Northeastern a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game.

Using 36 saves by the nation’s top goaltender Aerin Frankel and goals from four players, third-ranked Northeastern upended fifth-ranked and two-time defending championWisconsin, 4-2, at Matthews Arena. The victory sends the Huskies to the Frozen Four for the second consecutive season.

Last year, Northeastern women’s hockey lost the national championship in an overtime heartbreaker to longtime powerhouse Wisconsin. This year, the teams found themselves in a rematch in the NCAA tournament quarterfinal, and the Huskies exacted their revenge.

Relentless Wisconsin (26-8-4) didn’t hold back, peppering Frankel until Milton native Casey O’Brien snagged a pass from Makenna Webster and shoved it past Frankel to knot the game, 1-1. Both teams killed off penalties later in the frame.

With five seconds before the first intermission, Knoll sent a pass sailing from the faceoff circle to the right of the Wisconsin net. Skylar Irving tipped in the goal, giving Northeastern the lead going into the second period.

Frankel and Blair were called upon early and often in the second, making saves on shots by both squads’s speedy forwards. Eventually, Northeastern set up residence in the Badgers’ zone, taking shots at will toward Blair. A Chloé Aurard rebound was picked up by Maureen Murphy to put the Huskies up, 3-1.

Wisconsin tried to make up ground early in the third. After a cross-checking call on Northeastern two minutes into the frame, Brette Pettet redirected a Sophie Shirley shot past Frankel to bring the Badgers within one.

After withstanding three Wisconsin chances, Northeastern found itself on the power play for the fourth time and this time, an Alina Mueller slapshot found the back of the net to cushion Northeastern’s lead.

Despite several last-minute bids led by Wisconsin’s sparkplug, Daryl Watts, Frankel and her defense made the stops needed to secure the win and end the Badgers’ season.