A pointed performance for Tony Felder, Jr. and Malden Catholic basketball in Division 2 quarterfinal victory

Felder scored 31 points, and the No. 1 Lancers beat No. 8 North Quincy, 95-54, Saturday to reach the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Couple that with K.C. Ugwuakazi dominating the paint, and the Lancers cruised to their third postseason rout.

MALDEN — Another strong shooting night from Tony Felder Jr. might’ve been enough to carry Malden Catholic to victory in the Division 2 boys’ basketball quarterfinals.

“Everybody used to tell me, ‘Why do you go to Malden Catholic? Why do you go here? This school’s terrible at basketball,’” Felder said. “My freshman year, I knew when I got older I’d change the culture, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Malden Catholic will face No. 13 Scituate, a 61-53 quarterfinal winner over Westfield, in the semifinals. The Lancers (20-2), winners of 10 straight games, have averaged nearly 90 points scored and a 45-point margin of victory in the playoffs.

MC seized control in the second quarter, as Felder scored 10 points, capped off by a 3-pointer at the buzzer that made it 34-16. He later fed Hamilton Brown Jamahri James for back-to-back alley-oop dunks early in the third that left the Malden Catholic student section screaming with excitement.

Sophomore Daithi Quinn led the Raiders with 15 points, but the Raiders just couldn’t keep up and trailed 66-33 after three quarters.

“When you have a kid like Tony Felder who’s a leader like he is, he’s a coach on the floor and he does everything for you,” Malden Catholic coach John Walsh said. “He’s just so skilled.”

Ugwuakazi (9 points, 18 rebounds) had a dunk of his own late in the second quarter. Even when not scoring, his size and presence led to numerous offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities for the Lancers, and very few for North Quincy.

The Raiders (19-5) led for just one possession all afternoon, going up 3-2 on Quinn’s 3-pointer. Felder answered immediately with a 3, and Ugwuakazi’s tip-in put his team ahead for good later in the first.

“I get on him every single day to make sure he’s dominating, rebounding, doing everything, sprinting the floor, grabbing loose balls and 50-50 balls,” Felder said of Ugwuakazi. “For him to show off in a playoff game, it’s amazing.”