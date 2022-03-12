Report: Yusei Kikuchi joined stacked Toronto starting rotation on three-year pact

Kikuchi was Seattle’s lone All-Star in their near-playoff 2021 season, posting a 3.48 ERA and holding hitters to a .205 average in his first 16 starts, but slipped considerably in the second half, his ERA jumping to 5.98 in his final 13 appearances. He failed to record an out in the fourth inning of four of his final seven starts, including three of four in September.

MLB Network first reported the agreement, which comes a day before the mandatory reporting date for players following the end of Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout. USA Today added the deal is frontloaded, with the 30-year-old Kikuchi getting $16 million in 2022 and $10 million in each of the next two years.

The Toronto Blue Jays further deepened one of the best starting rotations in the majors on Saturday, agreeing with former Seattle lefthander Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year, $36 million contract.

Advertisement

That likely contributed to the Mariners declining a series of four one-year options that essentially would’ve locked up Kikuchi through 2025 at $16.5 million per year. Kikuchi then declined his own $13 million option for 2022, making him a free agent.

He is the third major addition to the Jays’ starting staff since midsummer. Toronto traded for Minnesota ace José Berríos at the trade deadline, then extended him with a seven-year, $131 million contract in November. Just before the lockout, they added San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million deal as a free agent.

The trio join lefty Hyun Jin Ryu and homegrown righty Alek Manoah, who went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 starts as a rookie last season. Robbie Ray, who won the AL Cy Young last season with Toronto, signed a five-year deal with Seattle just as Toronto added Gausman. Steven Matz, who made 29 starts for the Jays, departed for St. Louis.

Advertisement

Rangers send former shortstop Kiner-Falefa to Twins

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the starting shortstop for the Texas Rangers who was supplanted by the blockbuster addition of Corey Seager, was traded to the Minnesota Twins for catcher Mitch Garver.

Texas also sent minor league right-hander Ronny Henriquez to Minnesota.

Kiner-Falefa was a Gold Glove third baseman during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after which the Rangers said he would replace Elvis Andrus as their starting shortstop. Andrus, the starter for 12 seasons and only remaining player from their two World Series teams, was traded to Oakland before spring training last year.

Just before the MLB lockout began Dec. 2, the Rangers signed All-Star shortstop Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175 million, seven-year deal.

“We knew we were going to have some good decisions to make. That’s what this is,” Rangers president Jon Daniels said from the team’s spring training complex in Surprise, Ariz. “This is us looking at our options, knowing we’ve got this other group [of young players] coming, we’ve got these two All-Stars in the middle of the diamond, and that we could acquire a player that is pretty close to All-Star status.”

Minnesota had a hole at shortstop after letting Andrelton Simmons leave for the Cubs in free agency. One of their best hitters, Jorge Polanco, broke in as a shortstop but has since moved to second base, where the Twins would prefer to keep him.

Garver had a breakout season in 2019 with 31 homers in 93 games while winning a Silver Slugger award, but the 31-year-old catcher has had injury issues the past two years. He struggled through the pandemic season in 2020, then missed most of 2021 after taking a foul tip to the groin area and needing surgery.

Advertisement

Reliever Joe Kelly lands two-year contract with White Sox

Former Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly is coming back to the American League. USA Today reported the 33-year-old fireballer is inking a two-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, pending a physical.

A 10-year veteran and Boston bullpen stalwart from 2014-18, the righthander posted a 3.59 ERA in 115 regular-season appearances for the Dodgers since signing there as a free agent in December 2018. Kelly posted a career-best 0.977 WHIP in 44 innings last season, striking out 50 against 15 walks.

Los Angeles declined a $12 million option for 2022 on Kelly, who suffered a biceps injury during the National League Championship Series. Earlier this month, Kelly said his recovery was going well, and he expected to be ready for Opening Day.

Steve Cishek joins eighth franchise, Washington, on one-year deal

Righthanded reliever Steve Cishek and Washington have agreed to a one-year contract for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. MLB.com reported the deal is worth $1.75 million. The 35-year-old sidearmer brings some much-needed veteran experience to a Nationals bullpen that has been torn down as part of the team’s rebuild. Washington is coming off a 65-97 record and last-place finish in the NL East. Cishek is 32-39 with 132 saves in 171 opportunities — a 77.2 percent conversion rate — and a 2.85 ERA in 668 career appearances in the major leagues, all in relief. He has pitched for seven teams across 12 seasons since making his debut in 2010, totaling 669 strikeouts and 261 walks over 644⅓ innings . . . Former Oakland infielder Josh Harrison is headed to the White Sox, according to The Athletic. A one-year contract will pay the 34-year-old $5.5 million, and includes a $1.5 million team option for 2023 . . . The Mets are dealing for former Oakland righthander Chris Bassitt, according to multiple reports, sending west pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller. Bassitt was arguably Oakland’s ace last season, going 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts, but missed five weeks late in the season after he was hit in the face by a line drive on Aug. 17. He required surgery, but did return to make a pair of abbreviated starts before year’s end . . . The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to re-sign catcher Kurt Suzuki on a one-year, $1.75 million contract pending a physical, according to FanSided.