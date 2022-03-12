Revolution fall to Real Salt Lake on goal in stoppage time

With wind-blown snow falling, the field was covered soon after kickoff. Lines became obscured, but the shoveling resumed, allowing play to continue, shovelers on the field while the action continued.

Emmanuel Boateng opened the scoring in first half injury time and Jozy Altidore converted his first goal for the Revolution in the 62d minute. But the Revolution, playing with several reserves, surrendered goals to Sergio Cordova (78th), Justen Glad (88th), and Tate Schmitt (92d + 3) scored as RSL (2-0-1, 7 points) rallied.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s one-goal magic got a reversal in a 3-2 loss to Real Salt Lake Saturday night. After taking a two-goal lead, the Revolution (1-1-1, 4 points) surrendered three goals in the final 12 minutes, the decider converted seconds before referee Drew Fischer’s final whistle.

Boateng scored in the second minute of stoppage time, following a corner kick. Boateng took the kick, which was cleared to Andrew Farrell, who lofted a cross for Adam Buksa to head into the goal area. Boateng then finished past Zac MacMath for his third goal since joining the Revolution last season.

The second half began with penalty areas and halfway line cleared. And Real Salt Lake started the half on the attack, Bobby Wood’s low shot saved (52d) by Earl Edwards Jr., Pablo Ruiz firing high (63d), an Erik Holt attempt cleared (65th) by Tommy McNamara.

But the Revolution, who visit UNAM Pumas Wednesday, regained momentum as Arena added Altidore, Carles Gil, and Sebastian Lletget in the 60th minute. The changes soon paid off as Altidore headed in at the back post after Buksa flicked on a Lletget cross.

RSL resorted to long balls from MacMath, which proved difficult to judge in the wind, one getting past Farrell, to be finished into an open net by Cordova. Glad equalized off a free kick after Gil was cautioned, and Schmitt broke the deadlock from just inside the penalty area.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.