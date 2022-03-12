In a showdown of Division 2 unbeatens, Norwood girls’ basketball wins the halfcourt game

“Different games require different game plans,” Norwood coach Amy Quinn said. “Today was definitely a different game plan, and they executed it to a T. I literally could not be more proud of them.”

Villanova-bound senior Megan Olbrys had a team-high 16 points, but it was a balanced effort from the Mustangs, with Tricia Wladkowski (15 points) and Alexa Coras (13 points) adding big-time buckets.

Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup of Division 2 unbeatens brought a packed crowd to the gymnasium at Norwood High. There, the Mustangs showed why they are the bracket’s top seed and the top-ranked team in the state. Norwood used a dominant second half to pull away from North Quincy and advance to the state semifinals, winning 57-39.

Norwood (23-0) stayed patient as North Quincy (24-1) ran its offense through sophomore star Orlagh Gormley. The Mustangs face-guarded the 5-foot-6 guard when she gave up the ball and forced her to give it up early in possessions.

With point-of-attack defense from Erin Reen and help defense from Olbrys (3 blocks), they held Gormley to 13 points and two made field goals. Olbrys saluted Gormley’s effort.

“[Gormley’s] amazing. She’s so shifty. She’s one of the best guards I’ve seen in a really long time,” Olbrys said.

The Mustangs used a 10-0 run between the second and third quarters to push the lead to 31-18, then strung together an 18-5 run to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter at 54-31. Though the team can play fast, Norwood wanted to limit North Quincy’s transition chances and did most of its damage in halfcourt play.

“When Gormley gets in transition, she can not be stopped,” Quinn said. “So our whole thing was we wanted to execute in the halfcourt and make sure she didn’t get a head of steam, and I thought my girls did a really, really great job.”

Norwood’s six seniors lost one home game in their high school careers. The Mustangs face No. 5 Whitman-Hanson in the semifinals at a neutral site (TBA). They left their court on a high note with the victory.

“It’s just amazing to play my last home game and win,” Olbrys said.

North Quincy's Orlagh Gormley battles for a rebound against Norwood's Alexa Coras (22) i the first half Saturday night. DebeeTlumacki

Norwood's Tricia Wlodkowski controls the ball in front of North Quincy's Ava Bryan Saturday night. DebeeTlumacki

North Quincy fans were vocal for the Raiders in Norwood Saturday. DebeeTlumacki

Division 1 State

Springfield Central 61, Franklin 42 — Entering the quarterfinal, the No. 7 Panthers (22-2) knew they had their hands full with the No. 3 Golden Eagles (19-1) at American International College.

Despite 25 points from senior forward Olivia Quinn, Springfield Central’s size, speed, and skill were too much to overcome. The loss wraps up a terrific three-year run for the senior core of Quinn, Stephanie Padula, and Brigid Early that was headlined by a share of the D1 title in 2020, an unbeaten season in 2021, and a state quarterfinal appearance in 2022.

“The thing I’m sad about the most is not being able to practice with them tomorrow,” Franklin coach John Leighton said.

Central will play No. 2 Wachusett (23-0) in the semifinals Tuesday.

Wachusett 51, Woburn 49 — The seventh-seeded Tanners (21-2) led the quarterfinal matchup in Holden through three quarters, and had the final possession, but were unable to stave off the comeback from No. 2 Wachusett (23-0).

Cyndea Labissiere scored 14 points and Jenna Taylor had 11 for Woburn.

“We had a scoring drought at the start of the third quarter and then eventually Wachusett took the lead, but to our girls credit they battled back,” Woburn coach Steve Sullivan said. The Tanners mounted a comeback of their own late in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 49, but the Mountaineers (23-0) closed the game out.

“This is a special group, they never gave in and always played hard and did everything the right way.”

Division 4 State

Amesbury 56, Hamilton-Wenham 37 — In the fourth meeting of the season between the Cape Ann rivals, senior Avery Hallinan scored 25 points and junior Sam Kimball posted 10 to propel the second-seeded Indians (19-4) to the quarterfinal victory over the No. 12 Generals.

“Avery is big on defense and is so important on offense for us and can hit shots from inside or outside,” Amesbury coach Greg Dollas said. “Today Sam had a big day for us offensively.”

Amesbury took three of the four meetings. “[Hamilton-Wenham] ran a lot of their same sets, which we were familiar with and that helped us with coverage and we were able to clamp down from the start,” said Dollas.

Amesbury takes on No. 8 South Hadley in a semifinal Tuesday night at Framingham High.

Millbury 52, Mashpee 35 — Hialeah Turner-Foster scored 12 points in the first half to help keep the Falcons (17-8) within three. But No. 15 Mashpee was never able to close the deficit any more as 10th seeded Millbury (18-5) pulled away for the quarterfinal win.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Joseph Pohoryles, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story.