There’s still time for Jeremy Swayman to force his way into Rookie of the Year conversation

The names to keep in mind when judging his chances: Martin Brodeur and Tom Barrasso . Both were Calder Tophy winners, and both ended their rookie seasons with workloads on par with the service Swayman likely will have logged when the regular season is complete.

With seven weeks to go before the playoffs, there remains ample runway in the NHL regular season for Jeremy Swayman to shimmy his way into the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Swayman, whose charge to the No. 1 netminding spot for the Bruins began in the wake of Tuukka Rask’s retirement, should finish with 40-plus appearances, roughly the equivalent of a half-season. That might not be enough for a defenseman or forward to be considered Calder-worthy, but goalie workload virtually never is on par with skaters.

In 2003-04, Andrew Raycroft made 57 appearances (29-18-9 record) and became the third Bruins netminder to win the Calder (joining Frank Brimsek, 1939, and Jack Gelineau, 1950). Steve Mason, then with Columbus, won in 2009, the most recent goalie to win it. He played in 61 games (33-20-7).

Going back more to when the regular season expanded to 76 games in 1968-69, eight goalies, including Raycroft and Mason, have been Calder winners, beginning with Tony Esposito (Chicago, 1970).

The others: Ken Dryden (Montreal, 1972), Barrasso (Buffalo, 1984), Ed Belfour (Chicago, 1991), Brodeur (New Jersey, 1994), and Evgeni Nabokov (San Jose, 2001).

Those eight averaged 59 appearances, with Belfour leading the way with a whopping 74. Remember, I said goalies virtually never get the same workload as skaters. In 1990-91, only seven Blackhawks played more games than Belfour under the watch of the maniacal Mike Keenan.

But again, let’s consider the two most interesting and pertinent comps, Barrasso and Brodeur, when assessing Swayman’s chances.

Steve Mason was the last goaltender to win the Calder Trophy. Derik Hamilton

Brodeur split the workload with Chris Terreri, going 27-11-8 in 47 appearances. Barrasso, partnered in a 50/50 split with Bob Sauve, went 26-12-3 in 42 games. Barrasso, out of Acton-Boxborough High School, also won the Vezina Trophy that season as the league’s top goalie.

Swayman was 16-7-3 entering the weekend and was a blistering 8-1-1 in his last 10 starts, yielding only 17 goals.

If he finishes with, say, 40-plus appearances and at least 25 wins, he should be in the final discussion. Adding to his case, Swayman’s 2.06 goals-against average and .925 save percentage are better than the final numbers for Brodeur (2.40, .915) and Barrasso (2.85, .893).

Obviously, the 23-year-old Swayman isn’t competing for the Calder against great goalies of the past. But when Professional Hockey Writers Association members cast their votes, history says he should have the numbers, and enough games played at the most difficult position on the ice, to place him firmly in the field — provided, of course, coach Bruce Cassidy keeps starting him in roughly two of every three games.

Otherwise, leading Calder candidates include defenseman Moritz Seider (Detroit) and forwards Lucas Raymond (Detroit), Michael Bunting (Toronto), Trevor Zegras (Anaheim), and Anton Lundell (Florida).

Bunting, originally an Arizona draft pick (No. 117 in 2014), is 26, his Sept. 17 birthday qualifying under rookie guidelines by two days. In his six prior pro seasons, he appeared in 26 NHL games.

At this hour, Seider, the No. 6 pick in 2019 and about to turn 21, probably has the best shot at winning the Calder. He has been outstanding, both in terms of performance and production, and will gain votes over the forwards based on the complexities of playing his position.

Entering the weekend, the German-born Seider carried a 5-36—41 line. Leaguewide, only 10 defensemen had more points, and the vast majority of them played for better, playoff-bound teams. A cornerstone of general manager Steve Yzerman’s rebuild, Seider has the size and skill to be the franchise’s next Nicklas Lidstrom.

Of the four forwards, it looks like a pick ‘em, which could play to the advantage of Swayman and Seider.

AHEAD OF THE GAME

Makar hits the mark among defensemen

Former UMass defenseman Cale Makar is lighting it up in Colorado. Bruce Bennett/Getty

Having recently ended a protracted drought, ex-UMass defenseman Cale Makar, with 21 strikes for the Avalanche entering the weekend, is well ahead of the pack as the league’s top goal-scoring defenseman.

Makar went a season-high 14 games without a goal before potting three early in the week in back-to-back games vs. the Islanders and Devils. His 13-game point streak (3-18—21) was snapped in Thursday’s 2-0 shutout by the Hurricanes.

The fight for second on the goal list includes Aaron Ekblad (Florida) 15, Roman Josi (Nashville) 15, and Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay) 14.

The Bruins, with Charlie McAvoy (seven) leading their backline goal scoring, have utilized 11 defensemen, producing 24 goals.

Offensive defensemen A look at each NHL club's blueline goal scoring, including total number of defensemen to suit up, with their goal total and leading scorer(s) Team Players Goals Top scorer(s) Anaheim 11 27 Kevin Shattenkirk (7) Arizona 11 30 Shayne Gostisbehere (10) Boston 11 24 Charlie McAvoy (7) Buffalo 11 19 Rasmus Dahlin (8) Calgary 8 26 Oliver Kylington (7) Carolina 10 31 Tony DeAngelo (9) Chicago 13 6 Connor Murphy (4) Colorado 11 51 Cale Makar (21) Columbus 10 32 Adam Boqvist (10) Dallas 8 17 Ryan Suter (5) Detroit 9 16 Filip Hronek, Moritz Seider (T5) Edmonton 11 22 Evan Bouchard (9) Florida 12 34 Aaron Ekblad (15) Los Angeles 13 15 Drew Doughty (7) Minnesota 10 26 Jared Spurgeon (5) Montreal 10 19 Ben Chiarot (7) Nashville 10 21 Roman Josi (15) New Jersey 10 28 Dougie Hamilton (9) NY Islanders 11 19 Noah Dobson (10) NY Rangers 10 29 Jacob Trouba (9) Ottawa 11 16 Thomas Chabot (5) Philadelpha 10 20 Justin Braun, Ivan Provorov (T5) Pittsburgh 9 20 Mike Matheson (7) San Jose 11 24 Erik Karlsson (8) Seattle 9 29 Carson Soucy, Vince Dunn (T7) St. Louis 9 28 Justin Faulk, Torey Krug (T7) Tampa Bay 11 29 Victor Hedman (14) Toronto 11 20 Morgan Rielly (10) Vancouver 12 18 Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Quinn Hughes (T4) Vegas 10 33 Shea Theodore (8) Washington 11 31 John Carlson (10) Winnipeg 11 16 Josh Morrissey (7)

ETC.

Could Ovechkin’s legacy be blurred by war?

As one of Vladimir Putin’s longtime tub thumpers, Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has been getting the boo-bird treatment in opposing rinks around the NHL, and a smattering in his own D.C. barn, amid Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine.

For the moment, the Great 8 appears to be feeding off the negative vibes. Tuesday night in Calgary, Ovechkin potted career goals Nos. 765 and 766, pulling him even with Czech great Jaromir Jagr at No. 3 on the NHL’s all-time list.

Next up, Gordie Howe’s 801 and, perhaps one day, Wayne Gretzky’s 894 at the top of the heap. Ovechkin, now 36, last July signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract extension, so it’s a good bet he’ll eclipse the Great One’s haul. This should be the 12th season he reaches the 40-goal plateau, and potentially his ninth time ringing up 50 or more.

No doubt, though, Ovechkin’s in for an even rougher ride with North American vox populi if Putin does not halt his rampage. That will be true of all Russian players, but especially Ovechkin, who in 2017 was the force behind former PutinTeam, the social boosterism movement he announced on his Instagram account.

The NHL and the Capitals have denounced the war, along with Ovechkin. But none of them has yet to condemn Putin directly, which will become an increasingly awkward, damnable omission as the Russian president’s murderous ways continue.

Russia's war in Ukraine puts Alex Ovechkin in an uncomfortable position. DARRYL DYCK/Associated Press

German and Japanese Americans, particularly those born in those countries, often were subjected to great animosity in the US during World War II and for years later. Such hectoring, and sometimes physical abuse, is yet another unfortunate product of war.

Whenever this ends, some will hold Ovechkin’s aggrandizement of Putin against him forever. He could be left to decide whether the millions remaining on his deal will be worth enduring the animus, or if he’s better to pick up carbon sticks and return to his life in Russia.

Here or there, his life never will be as he envisioned it less than a month ago. Rightly, he will be remembered forever as a great player. The rest of his legacy is in Putin’s bloodied hands now.

Middleton would add muscle

Early in the week, per a report by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Bruins were said to be interested in acquiring Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton. They could dearly use his size (6 feet 3 inches), strength (219 pounds), and willingness to battle — ingredients missing since Kevan Miller retired after last season.

Middleton, a restricted free agent this summer, wouldn’t come in as a point-getter, but he has had stretches playing in San Jose’s top four this season, with enough skating and skill to pair with the talented Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson. A lefthanded shot, he could audition with Charlie McAvoy on the No. 1 pairing. A game-changer, no, but a guy who could handle the heavy stuff if opponents opt to toss the puck in his corner rather than that of the more gifted, agile McAvoy.

Middleton, 26, originally was the 210th pick (Kings), last overall, in the 2014 draft. Fans of a certain age might recall the Bruins selected Hal Gill at No. 207 in 1993, and the towering blue liner went on to play 1,108 NHL games after graduating from Providence College. He debuted in Boston in the fall of ‘97, a rookie class that included Jumbo Joe Thornton and P.J. Axelsson.

An interesting footnote to that ‘93 draft: Gill, Boston University’s Mike Grier (No. 219), and Kimmo Timonen (No. 250), were chosen south of pick No. 200 and all three earned silver sticks for reaching the 1,000-game plateau.

The 1993 draft, which went 286 picks deep, saw only a half-dozen first-rounders reach the 1,000-game mark.

Foligno set to hit milestone

Barring injury or coach’s decision, Nick Foligno will be the next Bruin to play in 1,000 NHL games when the team visits the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Foligno, 34, was on target to log No. 999 Saturday night at home vs. the Coyotes. If he somehow were to get Tuesday off, that would put him up against his brother, Marcus, for game No. 1,000 the next night at the Wild.

“I’m tired of saying I feel old, because at 34 I’m not that old yet,” said Foligno, who signed with the Bruins as a free agent last summer. “I think what I am most proud of is that I’ve been in this league and been impactful for that long. When I think of 1,000 games, the person I think of is my dad [Mike Foligno] — he played 1,018 [games] and I remember seeing his silver stick in our house, and you’d lift it and feel how heavy it was. To me, it’s a sign of the impact you’ve had for a long time in this game and I’m proud of that.”

Only one other father-son tandem has made it to the 1,000 mark. Bobby Hull (1,063) and son Brett (1,269) combined for 1,351 goals and 2,561 points.

Mike Foligno, remembered most here for his Jumpin’ Jack goal celebrations with the Sabres, will not be in attendance for a father-son “grand” reunion. He will be in China, or making his way back to North America, after serving as an assistant coach of the Team Canada sled hockey team at the Paralympics in Beijing.

“Pretty excited for him,” said the junior Foligno, adding that his father will join him for a celebration at a later date.

In case you are wondering, Gordie Howe and son Mark did not each log 1,000 NHL games. Big Gord, age 18 as a rookie with the Red Wings, finished with 1,767 NHL games, the last of those with the Whalers. But Mark, a fellow Hall of Famer, was 24 in his first NHL season (alongside dad in Hartford). He finished with 929 NHL games.

The Howes, however, hold the record for most father-son points, with a combined line of 998-1,594—2,592, nipping the Hulls by 31.

As for Marcus Foligno, age 30, he entered the weekend with 656 games on his résumé. Some four years down the road, La Famiglia Foligno could be the first family ever with pops and two sons each at 1,000 games.

As of today, 357 NHLers had reached the 1,000-game mark.

Loose pucks

The Flyers signed Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year contract extension this week. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Flyers, their most intriguing story line this season revolving around where they’ll trade Claude Giroux, on Thursday signed up for five more years of defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for $25.5 million. Since entering the league with Buffalo as a 19-year-old in 2013-14, Ristolainen had a league-worst minus-173 entering the weekend. In that same stretch, Brad Marchand was a league-best plus-176 … Sabres fans had a fun Thursday night hooting on Jack Eichel, who was back in town for the first time since his, shall we say, awkward separation from the franchise. “Guess they were booing because they missed me,” he said, following Vegas’s 3-1 defeat, which the Sabres built around goals by Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, the two key players Vegas shipped East for the former Sabres captain. Eichel could have handled it better after nearly 400 NHL games. Better just to have said nothing, but emotions make the game. If nothing else, it showed again that the Sabres pushed him into the captain’s role far too soon, not unlike Joe Thornton with the Bruins, and that failure rests on management and not the player … The March 21 trade deadline is shaping up as a dud. If that ends up being the case, look to the West, where only Colorado and Calgary looked like playoff locks headed into the weekend. Otherwise, upward of 10 other teams felt they were more buyers than sellers, albeit some of them quite deceived … Kudos to the Flames for getting out front and landing Tyler Toffoli from the Canadiens. Prior to faceoff Saturday vs. the Red Wings, the Flames were 10-2-0 with Toffoli in the lineup and he was carrying a line of 7-5—12 … Ned Colletti, the astute ex-Los Angeles Dodgers GM, started as a sportswriter, covering the Flyers for the Philadelphia Journal in the early 1980s. Colletti’s various duties these days include scouting for the Sharks (it’s what old puck scribes do). Caught up with Colletti when the Bruins stopped in San Jose recently, and we shared our sorrow over the passing of Jay Greenberg, the superb writer/columnist who covered the Flyers long ago for the Philadelphia Daily News. “I owe Jay for making me a baseball executive,” Colletti said. “It took me only a year competing against him to realize I’d better find another way to make a living.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.